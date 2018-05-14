Mattock clinch the points against O'Mahony's on Point Road

Division One

Sean O'Mahony's 0-10 Mattock Rangers 0-12

Mattock Rangers moved into joint-second in the table following this hard-fought victory over Sean O’Mahony’s at the Point Road on Friday night.

In a game that was in the balance right up to the end, both sides had chances to win, but ultimately it was the accuracy of David Reid from free-kicks that proved the difference between the teams with the former Louth man finishing with eight-points to his credit.

In a first half that saw the lead change hands a number of times, Reid’s scores were vital as his team led by 0-7 to 0-6 at the break. Kyle Carroll and Barry Mackin were among the scorers as the home side remained very much in contention.

The second period was equally tight and despite Stephen Kilcoyne bringing his tally to five-points for O’Mahony’s, it was the visitors who prevailed as they moved level with Dreadnots and Clan na Gael in second place.

The Dundalk side, who have now suffered three successive defeats after a bright start to the campaign, saw their hopes suffer when Ben McLaughlin picked up a second yellow card, but on the positive side they welcomed Shane Brennan back to action after an injury lay-off.

Sean O’Mahony’s: Kevin Brennan; Mickey Clarke, Chris O’Neill, Liam Dullaghan; Colin Finan, Kurt Murphy, Kyle Carroll (0-1); Conor Martin, Shane Brennan; Seán Matthews (0-1), Stephen Fisher (0-1), Ben McLaughlin; Barry Mackin (0-2), Shane Kerrigan, Stephen Kilcoyne (0-5)

Sub: Alan Carr

Mattock Rangers: Mike Englishby; Alan Caraher, Seán Gilsenan, Cillian Hickey; James Caraher, Niall McKeown, Ryan Lenaghan; Daniel Bannon, Hugh Donnelly; JP Watters, Aaron O’Brien (0-2), Ben McKenna (0-1); Terry Donegan, David Reid (0-8), Michael McKeown (0-1)

Referee: Declan Dunne (John Mitchel’s)