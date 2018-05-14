Dreadnots win on Ecco Road to condemn Clans to first league defeat

Division One

Clan na Gael 1-8 Dreadnots 3-12

Dreadnots gained two important points in Dundalk on Friday night with an impressive team performance against Clan na Gael.

The Clogherhead side hit the front after a pointed free from James Califf in the second minute, but found themselves 0-3 to 0-1 down after seven minutes. The tide turned and Dreadnots scored eight unanswered points from Peter Kirwan (3), Pepe Smith (2), Liam Shevlin and Califf (2), to go in leading by 0-9 to 0-3 at half-time.

Goals from Shevlin and Carl Monaghan put the Dreadnots in total command, but the Clans fought back and scored a goal, from a Billy Smith penalty, and three unanswered points.

However, the visitors responded when a brilliant piece of team play saw Cathal Lynch fire home the fourth goal to seal the win.

Clan na Gael: Seán Smith; Ian Carr, Leo Martin, Kevin Carroll; Paul Crewe (0-1), Stephen Fitzpatrick, Michéal McDonnell; Ray McCabe, Robbie Curran (0-5); Mark Newell, Conor Noonan, Conall McKeever; Billy Smith (1-1), Jason Cullen, Paul Gore

Subs: Mark McGeown (0-1), Tiarnan Reilly, Craig Long, Paul Martin, John Byrne, Drew Duffy

Dreadnots: Chris Mulroy; Derek Shevlin, Dermot Campbell, Barry Faulkner; Aaron Scully, Pádraig Rath, David O’Brien; Cian McEvoy, James Califf (0-5); Pat Lynch, Páraic Smith (0-3), Liam Shevlin (1-1); Cathal Lynch (1-0), Peter Kirwan (0-3), Carl Monaghan (1-0)

Subs: Fergal McGuigan, Darragh Shevlin, Anthony Lynch, Ronan Califf, Barry Mulroy

Referee: David J. McArdle (St. Bride’s)