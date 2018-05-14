Rafferty wins club championship title ahead of Aaron Grant at Dundalk Golf Club

Caolan Rafferty regained the club championship on Saturday when shooting a seven under par total of 137 to win the 36 hole event by nine shots from fellow plus player Aaron Grant.

Rafferty, who plays off plus four, shot a bogey-free five under par 67 in his morning round and was four under par and bogey-free after 15 holes of his second round before three-putting the 16th and 17th and finishing with a two-under-par 70.

“After going for 33 holes without a bogey I was really disappointed to let it slip with three holes to go as I was trying to get around again in the afternoon without a bogey,” said Rafferty, who is currently finishing off his first year exams at Maynooth University before heading to Royal County Down on Thursday for the Flogas Irish Amateur Open and the start of a busy period of tournament golf at home and abroad.

Aaron Grant, who is now off plus three, was battling a head cold as well as the course and in the circumstances did remarkably well to produce two rounds of 73 to take second place. Conor Curran (2) took the best nett with a score of 145 after nett rounds of 73 and 72.

Fergal Sexton picked up his third win of 2018 when he won PGA Tankard on Sunday. Last month Sexton (11) won back to back Wednesday Open competitions and produced similar form to claim the overall by victory by two points from Shane McGuinness (19) with Andrew Keenan (3) recording the best gross score of the day.

Sexton went out in 21pts after a flawless front nine which included three-point pars at the third, eighth and ninth and he produced three more three-point pars on the 10th, 11th and 12th to move to 30pts after 12 holes. After that it was all about getting home safely and he dropped only one shot over the closing six holes when he had to settle for one point after a double bogey six at the index four 16th.

That gave Sexton a back nine score of 20pts and an overall total of 41pts which was two more than McGuinness who is another player running into form.

The category prizes were won by Zak Alderdice (9), Kieran Reidy (15) and the in-form Mark Browne (17). Browne started 2018 with a handicap of 22 and began last week with a handicap of 20, but lost three shots after he shot a spectacular 42pts to win the Semi-Open Singles Stableford competition on Bank Holiday Monday by seven points from Kyle Rafferty (4) and Michael McDermott (16).

Wednesday’s Open Singles Stableford competition was won by Garett Duffy (4) with 39pts with Aaron Grant (+2) just a point behind with 38pts which was enough to see his handicap lowered to +3.

Eoin Murphy was part of a three man Ireland U18 team which took part in the Fairhaven Trophy in England and he finished 13th in the individual competition after rounds of 71, 75, 74 and 71. He also led Ireland to ninth place in the team event. The performance has moved Murphy up to sixth in the Bridgestone Order of Merit.

Sunday, May 13 – PGA Tankard – Overall: Fergal Sexton (11) 41pts, Shane McGuinness (19) 39pts. Category 1 (0-11): Zak Alderdice (9) 38pts, Alan McDermott (6) 37pts. Category 2 (12-16): Kieran Reidy (15) 38pts, Brendan Keane (12) 37pts. Category 3 (17-28): Mark Browne (17) 36pts, Hugh Reilly (20) 35pts. Best Gross: Andrew Keenan (3) 31pts. CSS: 73 (35pts)

Saturday, May 12 - Club Championship (36 Holes): 137 - Caolan Rafferty (+4) 137 (67, 70), 146 - Aaron Grant (+3) 146 (73, 73). Best Nett: Conor Curran (2) 145 (73,72). CSS: 73 (Round 1), 76 (Round 2).

Wednesday, May 9 - Open Stableford Singles – Overall: Garett Duffy (4) 39pts, Aaron Grant (+2) 38pts. CSS: 36pts.

Monday, May 7 – Semi-Open Singles Stableford – Overall: Mark Brown (20) 42pts, Kyle Rafferty (4) 35pts/21, Michael McDermott (16) 35pts. Best Gross: Richard Newell (2) 32pts. CSS: 74/34pts.