Cooley's stirring second-half display sees them sink Gers to bottom of Division One

Division One

Cooley Kickhams 2-13 Geraldines 0-12

Geraldines replaced Cooley Kickhams at the bottom of Division One after succumbing to a fourth loss in five games at Fr. McEvoy on Saturday night.

Leading 0-11 to 1-3 at the break, the Gers scored only once in the second-half as Michael Rafferty's second goal of the game helped Cooley to overturn the deficit.

Matt Corcoran, Shaun Callan, Conor Rafferty, Michael Rogers and Paddy Geoghegan all found their range for the Haggardstown side in the opening-half, however, after the interval, Cooley's forward line came to the fore as Brian White brought his tally to six-points.

A priceless victory for Cooley - their first of the campaign - sees them just above the Gers and St. Bride's and into 10th place. The Gers remain the only winless team in the division.

Cooley Kickhams: Seán Hayes; Richard Brennan, Dean McGreehan, Alan Page; Conor McGuinness, Patrick Hanlon, Gerry Malone (0-1); Peter Thornton, Fearghal Malone (0-2); Michael Kane (0-1), Eoin McDaid (0-1), Michael Rafferty (2-1); Emmet Rogan, Brian White (0-6), Aoghain McGuinness (0-1)

Subs: Shane Marks, James O'Reilly, Keith White

Geraldines: Darrin Kearney; Seán Watters, Dan Corcoran, Kevin Pepper; Killian Dempsey, Jack Trainor, Gareth Neacy; Paddy Hoey, Matt Corcoran (0-2); Shane Rogers, Glen Trainor, Shaun Callan (0-2); Conor Rafferty (0-3), Michael Rogers (0-2), Paddy Geoghegan (0-2)

Subs: Robert Lynch, Josh Arrowsmith (0-1), James Corrigan, Seán Thornton

Referee: Paul Kneel (Kilkerley Emmets)