Colm Farrelly and Ambrose Quinn flew the flag for locals at Dundalk Stadium last night

Downpatrick trainer, Damien Maginn, who's been piling on the winners at Dundalk Stadium over the past couple of months, added a four-timer to his tally, coming with a double on Friday night and following with another brace at the following meeting.

And it was also a good weekend session for Co. Donegal's Paul Whyte. The Lifford-based owner-trainer had three winners, all of them carrying the Fridays prefix.

Colm Farrelly continues to fly the local flag, as does Ambrose Quinn. The Kearney boys, from Dunleer, and Castleblayney's Gerry Irwin are well able to keep the pot boiling, and if Monleek Dakota comes in with another run to match Friday night's, Tullyallen trainer, John Downey, can plan for an Irish Sprint Cup campaign.

Maginn had a newcomer among his winners, Hour Glass Dylan, taking the opener on Friday night. He bookended the meeting with Barnfield Bolt scoring an emphatic 525 win, and while the track was on the fast side, a run of 28.58 for this very consistent performer was above the ordinary.

Arguably the most meritorious of the Maginn winners was Hack Up Hophouse, a recent Sales purchase whose win in a sprint was his third since coming to these parts. But not only has the son of Razldazl Fayfkay an unbeaten record at the track, he's secured all his wins from the inside berth, which is not the most favourable in either of the sprint distances.

Colm Farrelly's win came with Swallows Song, a member of the home-bred Droopys Jet-Course I Can litter, while it was also another prolific litter, the one by Vans Escalade ex Razldazl Lily, that helped Ambrose Quinn maintain his good run.

Well Brother, in the same ownership as recent competition winner, Young Willie Mc, scored over the 400, ironically, relegating another of the Colm Farrelly litter, Bourbon Country, to second place, less than a length dividing them at the finish.

Gerry Irwin won with Shauneen's Pet, and not for the first time, Kevin Kearney had his eye for a bargain vindicated, No Mumbo Jumbo, bought out of the Thurles Sales in March, getting up for a photo-finish win in a 400.

Monleek Dakota came in as a reserve to pulverise the opposition. The Downey runner got to the bend in 7.14, well ahead of the opposition, and maintaining a strong gallop finished four-and-a-half lengths clear of his nearest rival, clocking a splendid 21.19. That's classic sprinting, even on a fast track.