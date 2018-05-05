'Scally' rolls back the years as Roche pick up surprise win over O'Connell's

Division Two

Roche Emmets 2-12 O'Connell's 0-13

Kevin Callaghan continues to age like a fine win in the colours of Roche Emmets.

The veteran forward added 1-5 to his career tally as Niall Callan's side picked up their first league win while condemning O'Connell's to their third successive defeat on the road.

The visitors had looked good for a third win in five outings having led 0-6 to five at the break.

O'Connell's also led at the third-quarter mark, though four unanswered Roche points had the hosts two clear by the time Callaghan soloed through and drilled off the 'bar, only for Eugene Murray to palm the looping ball to the net.

The centre-forward wasn't to be denied, however, adding another three-pointer before the close. Substitute Niall McArdle set him up, although it was the clinical Callaghan who finished it off as Roche moved up two places to ninth in the standings.

Roche Emmets: Seán O’Hare; Andrew Carroll, Harry O’Connell, Liam Rice; Conor Carthy (0-1), Liam Carthy, Shane Byrne (0-1); Dan O’Connell (0-1), David Quigley (0-1); David O’Connell, Kevin Callaghan (1-5), Evin Quigley; Cathal Byrne (0-1), Eugene Murray (1-0), Liam Dawe (0-2)

Subs: Niall McArdle, Paddy Quigley

O’Connell’s: Stuart Reynolds; Micheál Cairns, Conor Byrne, Kyle Daniels; Jackie Agnew (0-2), Jason Carroll (0-1), Salem Rifaie; Seán Cairns, Conor Kiernan (0-1); Stuart Osborne (0-3), Conor McGill (0-2), Dean Corrigan (0-2); James Clerkin, Dean Stanfield (0-1), Emmet Byrne

Subs: Liam Kiernan, Robert Quigley (0-1)

Referee: Stephen Murphy (Naomh Máirtín)