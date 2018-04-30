Na Piarsaigh got back to winning ways in Division Three by defeating Westerns

Division Three

Na Piarsaigh 1-14 Westerns 1-11

Na Piarsaigh got back to winning ways after losing midweek to defeat Westerns on Sunday.

The teams shared the first six points of the game, but Na Piarsaigh got on top before the break and a goal from Robbie Murphy sent them in leading, 1-7 to 0-6.

Ciarán Murphy, Robbie Murphy and Eamonn McAuley (inset) pointed to increase the lead to seven points early in the second half. Dylan Ogle and Ciarán Campbell pointed before Tommy Durnin’s penalty cut the gap to two.

However, the hosts finished on top and three points from Mark Larkin saw them secure the win.

Na Piarsaigh: Damien McCrink; Fergal Mulholland, Ronan McCartney, Shane Roddy; Conall Shields, Joe Woods, Stephen McGuinness; Gerard Smyth (0-2), Michael Woods; Niall Franklin, Mark Larkin (0-3), Ciarán Murphy (0-1); Robbie Murphy (1-3), Alan McCartney (0-2), Eamonn McAuley (0-3)

Subs: Aaron Mulligan, John Garvey

Westerns: Jonny Brennan; Andy Murray, Stephen Boylan, Ciarán Campbell; Liam Murray, Ciarán Scriven, Mick Martin; Tommy Durnin (1-5), Anthony Durnin (0-1); Niall Moynagh, Conor Kerr, Terence Sweeney (0-2); Patrick Kerley (0-1), Dylan Ogle (0-1), Johnny Lynch

Subs: Ciaran Campbell (0-1), Jack Ogle, Liam Hoey

Referee: Paul Finnegan (St. Patrick’s)