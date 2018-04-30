Kirk's late goal denies Gers first win as Mary's take a point from Haggardstown

Division One

Geraldines 0-14 Ardee, St. Mary's 1-11

Alan Kirk came off the bench to score a dramatic injury-time goal and rescue a point for St. Mary’s in their game against Geraldines at Haggardstown on Thursday night.

With Conor Rafferty and Michael Rogers in fine scoring form, the Gers looked to be on course for their first victory of the campaign.

Rafferty and Rogers replied to early points from Ronan Carroll and Mark Fay to see the game level at 0-3 apiece on 10 minutes. The Gers then moved up a gear and assisted by efforts from Glen Trainor and the 24th minute dismissal of Dean Matthews, they went in at the break leading by 0-8 to 0-5.

The second half saw the Gers maintain control of the game and with Killian Dempsey and Paddy Geoghegan finding the target they were leading by four entering the closing stages.

Darren Clarke landed a late point to keep the Mary’s in touch and in the final attack of the game Kirk claimed the decisive goal to give his team a share of the spoils.

Geraldines: Darrin Kearney; Kevin Pepper, Seán Watters, Paul Clarke; Killian Dempsey (0-1), Stephen Reidy, Gareth Neacy; Paddy Hoey, Matthew Corcoran; Shane Rogers, Glen Trainor (0-2), Shaun Callan; Conor Rafferty (0-6), Shane O’Hanlon, Paddy Geoghegan (0-1)

Subs: Michael Rogers (0-4), James Craven, Des Reenan, Seán Thornton, Dylan Kresa

Ardee, St. Mary’s: Alan McGauley; Brendan Matthews, Philip Trainor, Donal McKenny; Liam Jackson (0-1), Éimhín Keenan, Kian Moran; Joe Mulholland, Robert Leavy; Dean Matthews, Ronan Carroll (0-2), Dáire McConnon; Mark Fay (0-2), Jamie Rooney (0-1), Darren Clarke 0-4

Subs: RJ Callaghan, Alan Kirk (1-1)

Referee: Brian Brady (Kilkerley Emmets)