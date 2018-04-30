Irelanders in seventh heaven after win over St. Nicholas

Division Three

St. Nicholas 0-7 Dundalk Young Irelands 7-17

Dundalk Young Irelands joined Lannléire and St. Kevin’s at the top of the Division Three table as they outclassed St. Nicholas in Drogheda.

The writing was on the wall for the Nicks as early as the third minute when Dean Maguire scored the first goal and soon after Peter McStravick added a second. Dermot Mone made it 3-10 to 0-4 at the break

In the second half, John Boland, Jordan O’Donoghue, Mark Kilgannon and Maguire all found the net.

The Nicks battled to the end and saw Kevin Walsh, Jason Maguire, Alan Dyas, Vinny O’Hare, Richie Campbell and Patrick McCabe on target.

St. Nicholas: Alex Finnegan; Lorcan Downey, Ciarán Branigan, Alan Gregory; Ciarán O’Brien, Declan Heeney, Richie Kelly; Nuel Onianwa, Kevin Walsh (0-2); Jason Maguire (0-1), Richie Campbell (0-1), Alan Dyas (0-1); Vinny O’Hare (0-1), John Heeney, Niall McEneaney

Subs: Patrick McCabe (0-1), Keith Branigan, Johnny Carter, Nathan Murphy

Dundalk Young Irelands: Ify Kwelele; Alan Minto, Cian O’Naraigh, Peter McCourt; Alan Hanks, Derek Maguire (0-2), Óisín McCabe; Aidan Sheekey (0-2), Ciarán Murray; Dean Maguire (2-3), Dermot Mone (1-1), Peter McStravick (1-2); Cian O’Donoghue (0-3), Mark Savage, Jordan O’Donoghue (1-3)

Subs: John Boland (1-0), Luke Hazard, Mark Kilgannon (1-1), Shadam Azeez, Alan Flood.

Referee: Donal Brady (Newtown Blues)