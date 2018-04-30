Goals cost O'Mahony's as Dreadnots win Division One encounter in Clogher'

Division One

Dreadnots 2-9 Sean O'Mahony's 0-7

Peter Kirwan and Carl Monaghan found the net either side of the break to help the Dreadnots move up to third place in the table after securing an eight-point win at home to the O’Mahonys on Friday night.

In a game where both teams enjoyed good possession, the difference was that the Clogherhead men were much more clinical in front of the posts. The O’Mahonys appear to be suffering from a lack of confidence in attack as, for the second successive week, they kicked 15 wides.

The Dreadnots’ superior eye for a score was evident in the first half as they made good use of their opportunities and points from Pepe Smith and James Califf saw them open up a healthy lead when Kirwan’s goal saw them lead by 1-5 to 0-3 at the break.

The Clogherhead men remained in control in the second half and gradually increased their lead with some well-taken points before Monaghan’s goal settled the issue. O’Mahonys had Niall McLaughlin dismissed late on.

Dreadnots: Chris Mulroy; Brian Gargan, Derek Shevlin, Aaron Scully; David O’Brien, Pádraig Rath, Dermot Campbell; James Califf (0-3), Cian McEvoy; Pat Lynch, Pepe Smith (0-3), Cathal Lynch; Liam Shevlin (0-1), Peter Kirwan (1-2), Carl Monaghan

Subs: Fergal McGuigan, Barry Faulkner

Sean O’Mahony’s: Kevin Brennan; Kurt Murphy, Chris O’Neill, Ronan Byrne; Niall McLaughlin, Liam Dullaghan, John O’Brien; Conor Martin (0-1), Conor Finnegan; Johnny Connolly (0-1), David Redmond, Stephen Fisher; Stephen Kilcoyne (0-3), Ben McLaughlin, Kyle Carroll

Subs: Conor McGailey, Shane Kerrigan

Referee: Thomas Brennan (Westerns)