Hunterstown's late rally denies Roche surprise victory

Division Two

Hunterstown Rovers 0-17 Roche Emmets 1-8

A late burst saw Hunterstown Rovers claim their fourth successive league victory at home to winless Roche on Friday night.

The visitors actually led for part of the second half as, with Cathal Byrne's first half goal in hand, a shock looked on the cards.

But Rovers rallied and with Ryan Ward impressing at midfield, their forwards had a platform with which to mount a comeback.

The Reds hit seven-points in the final quarter as they maintained their unblemished record.

Ryan Burns - the scorer of nine-points over the hour - was on target four times before the short whistle, thrice from open-play.

Equally, Barry O'Hare led Roche's charge as they got themselves into a winnable position, however, they had no answer to Rovers' late surge.

Hunterstown Rovers: Niall Carrie; Brian Mathews, Richard Taaffe, Martin Lennon; Eddie Burke (0-1), Patrick Taaffe, David Finn; Tony McKenna, Ryan Ward; Brendan Lennon (0-3), Mark Brennan, Conor Mathews (0-1); Alan Landy (0-1), Ryan Burns (0-9), Glen Matthews (0-1)

Subs: Robbie Brennan, Paddy Mooney (0-1)

Roche Emmets: Evin Quigley; Andrew Carroll, Harry O'Connell, Liam Rice; Conor Carthy, Liam Carthy, Shane Byrne; Dan O'Connell, David Quigley; David O'Connell, Kevin Callaghan, Liam Dawe (0-1); Cathal Byrne (1-1), Eugene Murray, Barry O'Hare (0-6)

Subs: Paddy Quigley, Dermot Carthy, Owen O'Hare, James Tiffney

Referee: Liam O'Brien (Oliver Plunkett's)