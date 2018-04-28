Two goals from William Woods helps Naomh Fionnbarra past St. Joseph's

Division Two

Naomh Fionnbarra 4-10 St. Joseph's 0-11

Two goals from William Woods helped Naomh Fionnbarra to a third successive victory on Friday night.

St. Joseph's, who have now lost three on the spin, had started the better and led, 0-4 to 0-2, in the closing stages of the first half. Though Woods' quick-fire brace had the Togher side 2-5 to 0-4 up at the break.

Goals from Eoghan Osborne and Jack Butterly had the home side cruising by the 40th minute. Indeed, the Joes looked set to go under by more than 11 points at that stage as the 'Barrs led 4-8 to five-points.

Jack Mulligan, Óisín McGuinness and Craig Doherty were among the Joes' point-scorers as they battled to put some guise of respectability on the scoreboard before referee Paul Finnegan's long whistle.

The hosts rise into the promotion play-off places courtesy of this victory, while the Dromiskin/Darver men sit tenth.

Naomh Fionnbarra: Andy McCann; Hugh McGrane, Kieran Lenihan, Niall Woods; Josh Crosbie, Óisín McGee, Bryan Sharkey; John Doyle, Hugh Osborne (0-1); Jack Butterly (1-2), Conor Osborne (0-1), Pádraig Butterly (0-1); Eoghan Osborne (1-1), William Woods (2-3), Conor Lenihan (0-1)

St. Joseph's: Shane Barron; Cian McGuinness, Shane McQuillan, Stefan Potts; David Kieran, Killian Staunton, Jack Mulligan (0-2); Peter Brennan, Thomas Smyth; Craig Doherty (0-4), Adam O’Connor, Óisín McGuinness (0-1); Alan McKenna (0-3), Alan Lynch (0-1), Dáire Smyth

Subs: Darragh Smyth, Conor Neary, Philip Brennan, Jack McNamee, Gerard Hoey

Referee: Paul Finnegan (St. Patrick's)