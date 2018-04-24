Callan's goal crucial as Lannléire go top of Division Three with win over McDermott's

Division Three

Lannléire 1-10 Sean McDermott's 1-6

Lannléire maintained their winning run in Division Three following a home victory over Sean McDermott's on Sunday.

The Dunleer men led 1-7 to 0-3 at the break with full-forward Paul Callan registering their all-important goal.

McDermott's battled back after half-time with Tony Kelly himself bagging a major, although Lannléire were always in control with Colin Murphy getting his name on the scoresheet twice to keep his impressive recent run going.

Killian Gregory and Pierce Hawkins caught the eye for hosts, contributing to the scoreboard on several occasions.

Off the bench, Lorcan Myles offered stern resistance for the McDermott's in the second half, however, his efforts were in vain at full-time as Lannléire picked up their third win which moves them clear at the summit ahead of a midweek visit to Cuchulainn Gaels.

Lannléire: John King; Thomas Doyle, Paul McGeough, Caoimhín Maher; Gary Monaghan, Ian Mulroy, Briain McGuinness (0-1); Andrew Dowd, Pierce Hawkins (0-2); Alan Murphy (0-1), Colin Murphy (0-2), Killian Gregory (0-4); Paul Doyle, Paul Callan (1-0), Bob Murphy

Subs: Niall Lennon, Liam Callan, Shane Kennedy, James Torris

Sean McDermott's: Stephen Carrie; Kevin McGahon, Seán McMahon, BJ Matthews; Danny Commins, Peter Osborne, Ian Corbally; Declan Carroll, Patrick Osborne; Emmet Duffy (0-1), Kevin McMahon, David O'Neill; David McArdle, Tony Kelly (1-0), Cormac Walsh (0-1)

Sub: Lorcan Ludden, Alan O'Neill, Lorcan Myles (0-4)

Referee: Tommy McEnteggart (O'Raghallaigh's)