Naomh Malachi secured their second win on the trot at home to Wolfe Tones on Sunday

Division Three

Naomh Malachi 2-14 Wolfe Tones 0-6

Naomh Malachi emerged as comfortable winners at home to Wolfe Tones in Division Three on Sunday afternoon.

After leading by 1-5 to 0-2 at half-time, the Mals pressed ahead to claim their second league win of the campaign.

Collie Rooney and Pádraig Moley yet again led the Mals' cause, while the home side's defence restricted the Drogheda side to just the six points, three of which came from their half-back line.

Stabannon Parnells await both teams in their next fixtures with the Tones at home to Ollie McDonnell's men tonight (Tuesday). The Mals receive a bye from the midweek games and visit Parnells on Sunday.

Naomh Malachi: Chris McCaughley; David Begley, David Rogers, Stephen Burns; Emmet Mullen, Stephen Smith, Donal Begley; Pádraig Moley, Pierce Caherty; Jamie Kelly, Ronan Greene, Noel Donaldson; Dylan Rooney, Collie Rooney, Shane Rogers

Subs: Kieran Murtagh, Colin Hoey, Ronan McElroy, Paul Gogarty, Mark Meegan, Liam McCann, Peter McShane

Wolfe Tones: S. Murray; A. Gartland, G. Fanning, A. Fanning; S. Kelly, E. O'Shea (0-1), G. Cooney (0-2); J. Kelly, M. Healy; M. Lugoye (0-1), N. Smith (0-2), C. Cudden; J. McCormack, G. Lugoye, D. Weldon

Subs: K. Coullier, M Rafferty

Referee: John Murphy (Roche Emmets)