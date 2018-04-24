Osborne's goal helps 'Barrs to narrow win away to St. Fechin's

Division Two

St. Fechin's 1-9 Naomh Fionnbarra 1-10

Naomh Fionnbarra scored a one-point win away to St. Fechin's after a stirring second-half performance.

Trailing 0-7 to 0-4 at the interval, Eoghan Osborne's goal set them on their way to a second victory in a row.

William Woods (3) and Bernard Osborne hit the Togher side's points in the first half as they trailed at the break thanks to some good marksmanship from Ronan Holcroft in attack for St. Fechin's.

Conor Osborne had goal chances for the 'Barrs in the opening half, however, it was another Osborne, Eoghan, who showed clinical instincts to shoot a rocket to the net shortly after half-time as the visitors turned their deficit around.

Trailing by four-points, a Holcroft penalty brought the gap back to one, however, the clock beat the hosts with the Ballygassan outfit claiming the spoils.

St. Fechin’s: Niall McDonnell; Niall Carolan, Niall McCabe, Leo McGrane; Matthew Flanagan, Colm O'Neill, Conor Haughney; Brian Devlin, Donal Ryan; Gerry Campbell (0-2), Bevan Duffy (0-1), Jamie King; Ronan Holcroft (1-5), Niall Devlin (0-1), Harry Haughney

Naomh Fionnbarra: Andy McCann; Hugh McGrane, Kieran Lenehan, Niall Woods; Josh Crosbie, Óisín McGee, Pádraig Butterly (0-1); Hugh Osborne (0-1), John Doyle; Bryan Sharkey, Conor Osborne, Bernard Osborne (0-1); Eoghan Osborne (1-1), William Woods (0-5), Darren McConnon

Subs: Jack Butterly (0-1), Nicholas Butterly

Referee: Stephen Murphy (Naomh Máirtín)