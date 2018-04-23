Loxy's double helps Na Piarsaigh see off John Mitchel's

Division Three

Na Piarsaigh 2-15 John Mitchel's 0-10

Na Piarsaigh continued their good start to the season with a victory at home to John Mitchel’s on Sunday.

The Dundalk men emerged with 11 points to spare in the end, but it wasn’t until the second half when they played with the wind at their backs that they really got on top.

The Mitchel’s had the advantage of the elements in the opening period and coming up to the short whistle the teams were level at five points apiece, but Na Piarsaigh were awarded a penalty and Mark Larkin made no mistake to put his team 1-5 to 0-5 ahead.

The second half saw the home side add ten points, while they completed the victory with a second goal from Larkin.

Na Piarsaigh: Damien McCrink; Fergal Mulholland, Ronan McCartney (0-1), Darragh Jackson; Ciarán Murphy (0-3), Joe Woods, Conall Shields; Gerard Smyth, Michael Woods (0-1); Mark Larkin (2-4), Gavin McGee, Robbie Murphy (0-3); Alan McCartney (0-1), Aaron Mulligan, Niall Franklin (0-1)

Subs: Peter Gallagher, Stephen Arrowsmith (0-1), Mark O’Hare, Shane Roddy, John Garvey

John Mitchel’s: David Anderson; Aaron Kane, Emmet Farrell, Connell Keenan; Ryan Carroll, Seán Sweeney, Anthony Coyle; Kevin Gallagher (0-2), Aaron Keely (0-1); James Clarke, Alan Mackin, Trevor Matthews (0-1); Diarmuid Durnin (0-2), Barry Kirk, Robbie Coyle (0-3)

Subs: Stephen Coyle (0-1), Ben O‘Brien

Referee: Colin McKenna (Dundalk Young Irelands)