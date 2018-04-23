Lennon runs riot as Kilkerley ease past Glyde in Tallanstown

Division Two

Glyde Rangers 0-7 Kilkerley Emmets 1-15

Kilkerley Emmets made it two wins on the bounce as they proved too strong for bottom of the table Glyde Rangers in Tallanstown on Sunday afternoon.

The home side are still looking for their first win of the campaign and will regret the fact that they failed to make full use of the elements in the opening half.

The Emmets, for their part, made the best of gale by hitting 1-9 after the turn around having led 0-6 to 0-5 at the break with Shane Lennon once again to the fore. The veteran forward scored 1-8 over the hour.

Lennon put the Emmets into an early lead with three points (two frees) before Brian Duffy put over a free for Glyde.

Lennon hit another brace with Devlin scoring one in between followed by another from Trevor O'Brien. Sean Hand pointed before Duffy closed the half with two points from frees to cut the gap to the minimum.

Mark O’Brien levelled the scores with the first point of the second half, but that was as good as it got for the home team as Lennon’s goal saw the Emmets reply with 1-9 before Ciaráin Sheridan kicked the last point.

Tadhg McEnaney, Lennon, Conal McEnaney (‘45), Ciarán McGlynn, and Daniel McKeown were all on target in the second half for the winners.

Glyde Rangers: David Brennan; Conor McCullagh, Cein Sheridan, Gerard Farrell; Mark O'Brien (0-1), Paul Noone, Peter Duffy; Ciaráin Sheridan (0-1), Dion Conlon; Aaron Devlin (0-1), Brian Duffy (0-3), Alan Brennan; Trevor O'Brien (0-1), Barry Brennan, Fiachra Sheridan

Kilkerley Emmets: Darren Meehan; Cillian Mulligan, Adam Shields, Ciarán Clarke; Cillian Kampes, Shaun McElroy, Cormac Bellew; James Fegan, Ciarán Bellew; Rian Hand, Seán Hand (0-1), Conal McEnaney (0-1); Tadhg McEnaney (0-3), Shane Lennon (1-8), Daniel McKeown (0-1)

Subs: Ciarán McGlynn (0-1), Niall Mulholland, Alan McGeough, James Bellew, Andrew McGuill

Referee: Declan Dunne (Lannléire)