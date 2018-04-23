Mone and Maguire on song as Young Irelands record crucial Division Three win over St. Kevin's

Division Three

St. Kevin's 1-9 Dundalk Young Irelands 1-14

Dundalk Young Irelands boosted their promotion hopes with an impressive victory over St. Kevin’s in Philipstown on Sunday afternoon.

The Dundalk men took the game to their opponents from the opening whistle and a goal from Dermot Mone helped them establish a 1-7 to 0-3 lead.

The Kevin’s were given a badly needed boost just before the interval when Seanie Crosbie pulled a goal back from the penalty spot to cut the gap to four at the break

Young Irelands responded well to that setback after the restart and with Jordan O’Donoghue, Dean Maguire and Derek Maguire adding points, they went on to record a deserved victory.

St. Kevin’s: Eoin McKenna; Barry Byrne, Conor McCullough, Patrick Duff; Enda McKenna, Aaron Khan, Dylan Maher; Seanie Crosbie (1-1), Andrew Campbell; Paul Duff, Aidan Craven, Liam Boylan; Shane Meade (0-3), Cian Callan (0-3), Patrick Clarke (0-2)

Subs: Seán Callan, Emmet Callan, Danny Crosbie

Dundalk Young Irelands: Fergal Sheeky; Peter McCourt, Ciarán Murray, Cian O’Naraigh; Shadam Azeez, Derek Maguire (0-3), Aidan Sheeky; Seán McLaughlin, Derek Rogers; Peter McStravick (0-1), Dermot Mone (1-5), Aaron Murray; Cian O’Donoghue (0-1), Mark Savage, Jordan O’Donoghue (0-3)

Subs: Dean Maguire (0-1), Óisín McCabe, Alan Minto

Referee: Colm McCullough (Nh Fionnbarra)