Dundalk Golf Club had a mixed weekend on the inter-club front

It was a mixed weekend for Dundalk Golf Club on the inter-club scene as two teams advanced to the next rounds of their respective competitions while two others bit the dust at the first hurdle.

There was success for the men’s All-Ireland fourball and ladies junior foursomes teams, but the men’s Provincial Towns Cup and boys U15 teams were both beaten.

Having received a bye in the opening round, the All-Ireland fourball team, which is managed by Frank Byrne and Larry Soraghan, are now through to the third round after an impressive 4-1 win over Bellewstown on Saturday.

With three matches away, against the team that had knocked Co Louth out of the competition in the previous round, it was imperative that Dundalk won their two home games and they not only did that but they did so with two impressive displays of golf.

Adrian Kenny and Gerry McDermott put the first Dundalk point on the board when they stormed to an 8&7 victory without losing a hole in the process while Peter O’Brien and Dermot McKenna were always in front after winning the first. They put the foot down on the eighth from where they won six consecutive holes to close the match out on the 13th and record a 7&5 win.

It was a lot closer in Bellewstown for most of the day but Dundalk eventually kicked on with Eamonn McEneaney and Joe Flanagan securing the tie-winning third point when they won the 15th, 16th and 17th for a 3&1 victory. David Cairns and Colm Garvey had bounced back from being three down at one stage to be two up after 16 when they were called in. The final pairing of Ray Pepper and Kevin Carthy were two down with four to play when were called in.

In the ladies junior foursomes on Sunday at Concra Wood, Dundalk advanced to the next round after a 2-1 win over Greenore. The team, which is managed by Maria Kerr and Violet McGeady comprised of Berni McGuinness & Theresa Connolly, Mags Coburn & Bernie McCabe and Brid Rocks & Niamh Maguire.

The peculiarities of matchplay were definitely on show in the Provincial Towns Cup match against Greenore on Saturday as Dundalk lost 4-5 having looked in control for the most of the day.

As the away team, Dundalk hosted four of the nine matches and got off to a flyer as Damian English and 14-year-old Zak Alderdice, making his senior debut, both won 6&5 while Gerard Carroll won 4&3. The final match in Dundalk resulted in a 5&3 defeat for Trevor Giff.

By that stage the five matches in Greenore were still alive but the home side were mounting a comeback having trailed in most for the best part of the afternoon. Derek Murdock lost 3&2 in the top match but Eddie Rocks won 2&1 to leave the score at 4-2 for Dundalk with three matches still to be decided. Greenore took the bottom match with a 3&2 win over Turlough King while Paul Morrison, after leading for most of the day, was taken to the 18th and lost by one hole.

By this stage Fergal Sexton was heading down the 19th which his Greenore opponent managed to win to secure the tie-winning point for the home side and send them into the next round.

The U15 boys faced an uphill task going into their second leg at home to Co Louth as they trailed 0-5 from the first leg a week ago in Baltray. But they gave it a go and came very close to causing an upset as they won the leg 3.5 to 1.5 but lost by 6.5 to 3.5 on aggregate.

Christopher Clarke, Tom Dunne and Conor Murphy won their matches but Joseph Laverty lost his and Zak Alderdice was level through 16 when his match was called in.

The senior mixed foursomes team are back in action on Saturday, April 28, when they face Greenore at 3pm with three matches away from home. The Newsam Cup team have three at home when they face Knightsbrook on May 5 and the Barton Cup team will have three at home when they meet Headfort in May 6 at 3pm.