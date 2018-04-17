Hunterstown maintain strong start to Division Two with win over Plunkett's

Division Two

Hunterstown Rovers 1-13 Oliver Plunkett's 0-8

Hunterstown Rovers made it two wins from two when they defeated Oliver Plunkett’s by eight points in Division Two on Sunday afternoon.

The hosts were the better team throughout this contest, but it wasn’t until Conor Matthews fired in the only goal of the game three minutes from time that they really shook off the Plunketts’ challenge.

Glen Matthews got Hunterstown off the mark on five minutes with a point, while Ryan Burns (inset) chipped in with three points and Ryan Ward a further two as their side built-up a 0-7 to 0-4 advantage at the break.

The second period began with early points from Alan Landy (2) and Burns as Rovers stretched their advantage and they looked to be on course for a comfortable win at that stage. However, with Trevor Walsh and Cian Brady in scoring form for the Plunkett’s, they refused to give up the fight.

Entering the closing stages, the Drogheda men needed a goal if they were to get something from the game, but it was Hunterstown who scored the only goal of the contest through Matthews to seal the victory.

Hunterstown Rovers: Niall Carrie; Brian Matthews, Richard Taaffe, Martin Lennon; Eddie Burke, Patrick Taaffe, Robert McNiece; Tony McKenna (0-1), Ryan Ward (0-2); Brendan Lennon, Paul Carrie, Conor Matthews (1-0); Alan Landy (0-2), Ryan Burns (0-5), Glen Matthews (0-3)

Subs: Paddy Mooney, Alan Mathews, Keith Brennan

Oliver Plunkett’s: Stephen Beirth; Cillian Matthews, David McTeggart, Barry Reynolds; Gary Keogh (0-1), Frank Daly, Josh Cormican; Trevor Walsh (0-4), Robert Brodigan; Adam Brodigan, Ben McKenna, Cian Matthews; Cian Brady (0-2), Emmet Kelleher, Niall Murtagh (0-1)

Referee: Aidan Shevlin (Stabannon Parnells)