Reid guides Mattock to second win as Cooley falter in Collon

Division One

Mattock Rangers 0-11 Cooley Kickhams 0-9

Mattock Rangers chalked up another victory to maintain their bright start to the 2018 campaign.

The Collon side had the better of the first half but had to withstand a strong Cooley revival after the break before holding out for another impressive victory.

The early-season confidence of Mattock was evident once again as they built up a 0-7 to 0-2 lead at half-time and although Cooley managed to cut the gap in the second period they were unable to avoid a second successive defeat.

David Reid top scored once again for Mattock, while Aaron O’Brien chipped in with three and Daniel Bannon kicked two important points. Fearghal Malone and Eoin McDaid scored three points each for Cooley, but it wasn’t enough to save the game.

Mattock Rangers: Mark Leneghan; Alan Caraher, Seán Gilsenan, Ronan Kilbane; Conor Leneghan, Niall McKeown, Ryan Leneghan; Daniel Bannon (0-2), Hugh Donnelly; David Reid (0-6), Aaron O’Brien (0-3), Ben McKenna; Terry Donegan, Cathal Clarke, Dáire Englishby

Cooley Kickhams: Neil Gallagher; Richard Brennan, Dean McGreehan (0-1), Patrick Hanlon; Gerry Malone, Darren Marks, Shane Marks; Keith White, Fearghal Malone (0-3); Peter Thornton, Michael Rafferty (0-1), Eoin McDaid (0-3); Aoghan McGuinness, Alan Page, Emmet Rogan (0-1)

Subs: Brian White, James O’Reilly, Michael Carron, Jake McShane (0-1)

Referee: David J. McArdle (St. Bride’s)