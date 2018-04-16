Greene's three-pointer helps Mals on their way to victory over Cuchulainn Gaels

Division Three

Cuchulainn Gaels 0-4 Naomh Malachi 1-14

Naomh Malachi picked up their first win of the Division Three campaign when they proved too strong for Cuchulainn Gaels on Sunday.

The Courtbane side suffered the disappointment of losing to Sean McDermott’s in midweek but responded well by claiming a 13-point victory with Ronan Greene scoring the only goal of the game in the second half.

The Mals went into this game as favourites to pick up the points and they quickly got on top of their opponents in Omeath.

With Collie Rooney leading the way, the visitors went to the break ahead, 0-9 to 0-2. The hosts could have been much closer but were guilty of kicking seven first-half wides.

Cuchulainn Gaels: Brendan O’Hagan; Seamus McCabe, Brendan McKeown, Peter Morgan; Marty Ward, John Morgan, Jody Keenan; Francis O’Hagan, Michael McCabe; Jordan Loye, Martin Hynes, Rammie Phillips; Cian McDonald, Gavin Mullen, Owen McDonald

Subs: Callum Fearon, James Ward

Naomh Malachi: Chris McCaughley; David Begley, David Rogers, Stephen Burns; Emmet Mullen (0-1), Stephen Smith, Jamie Kelly; Pádraig Moley (0-2), Pierce Caherty (0-1); Donal Begley, Ronan Greene (1-2), Noel Donaldson (0-1); Dylan Rooney, Collie Rooney (0-5), Shane Rogers (0-1)

Subs: Kieran Murtagh, Colin Hoey, Ronan McElroy, Paul Gogarty, Mark Meegan (0-1), Liam McCann

Referee: Paul Finnegan (St. Patrick’s)