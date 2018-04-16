Naps hit Nicks for six in Division Three with Alan McCartney among the goal-scorers

Division Three

St. Nicholas 0-4 Na Piarsaigh 6-10

Na Piarsaigh fired in six goals in a comfortable win away to St. Nicholas on Sunday morning.

The home side battled from the outset but were unable to match the strength of the Dundalk men who were always in control of this game.

Alan McCartney proved that he still has an keen eye for goal as he fired in two first half goals while Robbie Murphy added a third to make it 3-1 to 0-2 at the interval.

It was a similar story in the second half with the Nicks only able to manage two points while the visitors added another three goals through Eamonn McAuley, Stephen Arrowsmith and Mark O’Hare.

St. Nicholas: Daryl Smith; Ciarán Brannigan, Brian Carter, Richie Campbell; Keith Cluskey, Declan Heeney, Andrew Starrs; Adrian Gates, Eddie Carr; Nathan Murphy, Jason O’Boyle (0-1), Kevin Walsh (0-1); Jack Downey, John Heeney (0-1), Alan Days (0-1)

Subs: John Carter, Niall McEneaney, Aiden Carter

Na Piarsaigh: Peter Gallagher; Fergal Mulholland, Gerard Smyth, Shane Roddy; Ciarán Murphy (0-2), Joe Woods, Conall Shields; Jarlath Lyons (0-2), Michael Woods; Mark Larkin (0-3), Mark O’Hare (1-0), Robbie Murphy (1-2); Eamonn McAuley (1-1), Alan McCartney (2-0), Niall Franklin

Subs: Stephen Arrowsmith (1-0), Aaron Mulligan, Gavin McGee

Referee: Gerard Corrigan (Mattock Rangers)