O'Connell's pick up first league win thanks to six-point triumph over Glyde at The Grove

Division Two

O'Connell's 1-10 Glyde Rangers 0-7

O’Connell’s picked up their first points of the Division Two campaign when they defeated Glyde at The Grove.

Dean Stanfield got the scoring underway for the home side from a free and Emmet Byrne doubled the lead with a point after seven minutes. A brace of frees from Robert Quigley had it 0-4 to 0-0 for the Bellingham team before Seán Cairns scored the only goal of the game.

Trevor O’Brien got the visitors’ first point and added a second not long after before Niall Sharkey was denied by a brilliant Stuart Reynolds save. Paul McKeever got the last point of the half to leave the score at the break 1-5 to 0-2 in O’Connell’s favour.

Glyde were out of the blocks quicker at the start of the second half and got two points within a minute from O’Brien and Dion Conlon. Further points from Sharkey and Ciaran Sheridan had the gap down to 1-5 to 0-6.

O’Connell’s increased their lead with points from Byrne and McKeever and further points from Quigley and Conor Kiernan looked to have sealed their victory going into the last ten minutes.

Sharkey got his team’s last point of the game and Conor McGill got the home side’s last point to ensure the Bellingham team collected the two league points.

O’Connell’s: Stuart Reynolds; Keith Woods, Conor Byrne, Liam Kiernan; Salem Rifaie, Paul McKeever (0-2), Stefan O’Hanrahan; Conor Kiernan (0-1), Seán Cairns (1-0); Emmet Byrne (0-2), Dean Stanfield (0-1), Conor McGill (0-1); Robert Quigley (0-3), Seán Connolly, Jackie Agnew

Subs: Dean Corrigan, Kyle Daniels, Micheál Cairns

Glyde Rangers: David Brennan; Conor McCullough, Cein Sheridan, Gerard Farrell; Mark O’Brien, Paul Noone, Peter Duffy; Ciaráin Sheridan (0-1), Brian Duffy; Aaron Devlin, Dion Conlon (0-1), Barry Brennan; Trevor O’Brien (0-3), Niall Sharkey (0-2), Fiachra Sheridan

Subs: Alan Brennan, Niall Bird, Barry Sharkey

Referee: Paul Kneel (Kilkerley Emmets)