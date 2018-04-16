O'Brien lands a late brace to ensure O'Mahony's overcome St. Patrick's on Point Road

Division One

Sean O'Mahony's 0-13 St. Patrick's 0-11

John O'Brien landed two beautiful points from the flank to secure Sean O'Mahony's a narrow victory over St. Patrick's at the Point Road on Sunday afternoon.

Looking to avenge last year's defeat at the same venue, the O'Mahony's found themselves behind at half-time (0-7 to 0-6), while, as Paddy Keenan continued to star in a visiting attack which had five of their starting forwards on the scoresheet, the Pat's looked set for victory when taking a two-point lead into the final quarter.

But not even the dismissal of Stephen Kilcoyne on a second yellow card could deter Paul McLaughlin's side as they drew level with time almost up before the evergreen half-back, O'Brien, popped up to fire over a memorable brace as O'Mahony's maintained their 100% start to Division One.

Defeat, however, ensures Gerry Cumiskey's charges remain without a win after last week's draw with Clan na Gael.

Sean O'Mahony's: Kevin Brennan; Chris O'Neill, Ronan Byrne, Michael Clarke; Jonathan Connolly, Liam Dullaghan, John O'Brien (0-2); Conor Martin, Conor Finnegan (0-4); Stephen Fisher (0-1), Barry Mackin (0-2), Seán Matthews; Kyle Carroll, Stephen Kilcoyne (0-4) Ben McLaughlin

Subs: Kurt Murphy, Niall McLaughlin

St. Patrick's: Rory Duffy; Ross Murphy, Dessie Finnegan, Jason Woods; Aaron Rogers, Eoghan Lafferty, Conor Grogan; Darren O'Hanlon, Thomas McCann; Evan White (0-1), Paddy Keenan (0-7), Aidan McCann (0-1); Cathal Grogan (0-1), Danny O'Connor (0-1), Jack Murphy

Subs: Ray Finnegan, Tadhg O'Connor

Referee: Tommy McEnteggart (O'Ragh's)