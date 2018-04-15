Strong first half showing enough for Blues to down St. Bride's

Division One

Newtown Blues 0-11 St. Bride's 0-4

Newtown Blues made good use of the elements in their victory over St. Bride's on Sunday.

The Joe Ward holders struck eight times to no reply in the first half of their encounter in Newfoundwell with Ross Nally striking over three times from placed balls.

Despite their deficit, St. Bride's never gave in, though, with the introduction of Cathal McKenna proving key in the improvement of their fortunes. The 2011 Minor Championship winner opened the Knockbridge side's account and added two more minors to ensure his side won the second half by the narrowest of margins.

Any hopes of a dramatic comeback were practically ended when Aaron Hoey was black carded. Though, with Nally continuing to convert at the opposite end, along with three of his forward colleagues getting on the scoresheet, the Blues were never in any danger.

Newtown Blues: Dean Martin; Paul Kelleher (0-1), Aidan O'Brien, Fergal Donohoe; Paul Moore, Emmet Carolan, Alan Connor; Andy McDonnell (0-1), Kevin Carr (0-1); Robert Carr, Conor Brannigan (0-1), Ian Connor (0-1); Conor Moore, Ross Nally (0-5), Colm Judge (0-1)

Subs: John Connolly, Cormac Reynold, Jimmy Murray, Stephen Moonan, Declan McNamara

St. Bride's: Darren Breen; Ronan Bailey, Cillian Kirk, Pádraic Mackin; Michael Keane, Andrew Smyth, James Costelloe; Alan Dunne, Conor Deane; Ross Kehoe, Patrick Reilly, Mark Hoey; Seán Marry, Aaron Hoey, Kevin Hearty (0-1)

Subs: Richard Halpenny, Cathal McKenna (0-3), Gareth Hall, Stephen Kettle

Referee: Anthony Briscoe (Stabannon Parnells)