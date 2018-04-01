Trainor top scores as Gers knock Joes out of Sheelan Shield

Sheelan Shield

St. Joseph's 0-7 Geraldines 1-10

Geraldines got one over on their old rivals, St. Joseph's, at Cluskey Park on Saturday night as their second win of the year secured them a passage into the Sheelan Shield semi-finals.

Glen Trainor's first-half goal was key in helping Wayne Callan's men take control and having built a commanding 1-6 to four-point lead at half-time, they never looked like losing their advantage even if the second half was closer in scoring terms.

The Gers got off to a good start with points from Paddy Geoghegan, Shane Rogers (2) and Matthew Corcoran. Shane McQuillan offered the Joes' only reply, while Óisín McGuinness and Josh Arrowsmith traded minors before Trainor rifled the ball to the net.

A temporary revival saw the hosts take the game to 1-4 to 0-4, though the Gers finished the half strongly to go to the interval five in front.

Trainor extended the Gers' lead to the finishing margin with the best score of the game early in the second half, while the last six points were shared evenly as the Haggardstown men prevailed.

St. Joseph's: Shane Barron; Cian McGuinness, Aidan Kieran, Stefan Pots; Jack Mulligan, Alan Lynch, Darragh Smith; Shane McQuillan (0-1), Conor Neary; Craig Doherty, Adam O’Connor, Óisín McGuinness (0-2); Alan Quigley (0-1), Alan McKenna (0-1), Peter Brennan (0-2)

Subs: Killian Staunton, Danny O’Brien, Gerard Hoey

Geraldines: Seán McEneaney; Seán Watters, Nicky Martin, Dan Corcoran; Andrew Lynch, Matthew Corcoran (0-1), Jack Traynor; Patrick Hoey, Shaun Callan; Seán Thornton, Josh Arrowsmith (0-1), Shane Rogers (0-2); Gareth Neacy (0-1), Paddy Geoghegan (0-2), Glen Trainor (1-2)

Sub: Paul Daly (0-1)

Referee: John Murphy (Roche Emmets)