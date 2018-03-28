O'Connell's set-up Sheelan Shield meeting with Roche after comfortable win over Plunketts

Sheelan Shield

O'Connell's 1-11 Oliver Plunketts 0-5

O'Connell's advanced to the last eight of the Sheelan Shield on Tuesday night with a comfortable nine-point win over Oliver Plunketts in Darver.

Five early points from the prolific Robert Quigley set the tone for the winners after a slow start and, having raced 0-6 to 0-1 ahead, they never looked in trouble.

Cian Brady (2) and Emmet Kelleher got their names on the scoresheet before half-time, however, the Mell men still trailed by five points at the break; 0-8 to 0-3.

O'Connell's landed the decisive blow midway through a low-scoring second half as full forward Seán Connolly gathered Dean Stanfield's delivery before burying past Stephen Beirth.

The final four points of the contest were shared as Paul Gallagher's charges eased to victory.

O'Connell's: Stuart Reynolds; Keith Woods, Conor Byrne, Kyle Daniels; John McLoughlin, Salem Rifaie, Micheál Cairns; Dean Stanfield, Seán Cairns; Stuart Osborne, Jackie Agnew (0-2), Paul McKeever (0-2); Robert Quigley (0-7, two frees), Seán Connolly (1-0), Dean Corrigan

Subs: Stefan O’Hanrahan, Liam Kiernan, Jamie Kennedy, Killian Brannigan

Oliver Plunketts: Stephen Beirth; Barry Reynolds, Trevor Walsh, Andy Ward; Gary Keogh, Cillian Matthews, Josh Cormican; Robbie Brodigan (0-1), Ben McKenna; Cian Matthews (0-1), Andy Morgan, Davy Lamb; Cain Brady (0-2, two frees), Emmet Kelleher (0-1), Seán Rice

Referee: Kevin Carroll (Sean McDermott's)