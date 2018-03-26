Dundalk Girls FC U16 produce heroics to defeat Grange Woodbine

Girls League

Dundalk Girls FC 2-0 Grange Woodbine

Dundalk Girls FC U16s returned to competitive football after a five-week absence due to flooded pitches and the Beast from the East when they entertained Grange Woodbine in Oriel Park.

The Lilywhites secured victory courtesy of goals from Grace Ojo and Ayo Adesanyo to prevail on a two-goal margin.

The game started with both teams battling in midfield to take control and Grange put Dundalk under pressure for the first couple of minutes, taking a hold of wide areas.

A number of chances went by until the 42nd minute when Rebecca Lambe-Fagan moved forward from defence and passed a great ball out to the wing where Ojo picked the ball up and went for goal, slotting to the far corner. This gave Dundalk a well-deserved lead.

The second-half started much the same way and within six minutes, Dundalk extended their advantage when Aoife Byrne ran down the wing and passed into Adesanyo who struck the ball into the net.

Dundalk 'keeper Rachel Mullen was forced into two fine stops later in the game, while Katie Moran rattled the 'bar.

Dundalk FC: Rachel Mullen, Caoimhe Conroy, Bronagh Mulholland, Rebecca Lambe-Fagan, Kerry-Ann Darcy, Aoife Byrne, Andrea Stewart, Beth Hughes, Seona Halligan, Kerri Clinton, Ayo Adesanyo, Grace Ojo, Katie Moran.