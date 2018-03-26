Dundalk FC fan Austin Shaw wins Sunday's Stableford at Dundalk Golf Club

Lack of sleep proved no obstacle to in-form Austin Shaw as he surged to victory in Sunday’s Singles Stableford competition which also doubled as Round 2 of the Winter League sponsored by Tiernan’s Centra Blackrock.

In the first 18 hole competition of the year, Shaw (9) had three points to spare over Neal MacKell (3) who had to settle for winning Category One and also recording the best gross score of the day with 37pts.

A passionate Dundalk FC supporter, Shaw travelled to the Showgrounds on Saturday night to watch Stephen Kenny’s side record a 2-0 victory over Sligo Rovers. He drove home after the match and, despite losing an hour’s sleep when the clocks went forward on Sunday morning, he still made the first tee for his dew-sweeping 8:12am start.

Any tiredness the nine handicapper might have felt were soon banished as opened with two three point pars followed by a two point bogey five at the third and a three point par at the fourth.

That left him on 11 points after the first four holes and then he missed holing his eight iron tee shot at the par three fifth by inches but the three points he gained for the tap in birdie brought him to 14pts for his round. Two pars on the back to back par fives yielded another five points and a one point bogey five at the eighth and a two point par at the ninth saw him turn for home on 22pt.

Three more pars and eight more points followed over the next three holes before a well struck nine wood into the heart of the green on the par three 13th set up his second three point birdie of the day.

A two point par at the 14th took Shaw to 35pts with four holes to go but disaster almost struck on the 15th when he drove into the trees but was fortunate to escape with a one point double bogey six. Shaw got that dropped point back at the 16th where he produced a three point par and he then parred 17 and 18 for a further four points to finish on superb score of 43pts and record his first victory of the season.

Donal Curran (12) took the Category Two prize and Conor Byrne (23) was the Category Three winner.

The final round of the Winter League, sponsored by Tiernan’s Centra Blackrock will take place on Sunday with three scores from each team to count. Team 3, captained by Bill McCarthy, continue to lead the way but only by one point from Colm Coburn’s Team 2. Just 10 points separate the top nine teams so there is all to play for next Sunday. The League table is on the club website.

Congratulations to Caolan Rafferty on winning the Laytown & Bettystown Scratch Cup on Sunday for the second time.

There are two competitions scheduled for Easter Monday, April 2. The morning competition is a semi open singles stableford and the afternoon competition is a semi open Mixed Scotch Foursomes. Horseware are kindly sponsoring both competitions and booking is via the BRS system.

As part of the fund-raising programme for Juvenile Golf, a competition has been organised around the forthcoming US Masters. Entries are €10 and are being taken at the Bar. On the Sunday night of the Masters final round, there will be an attendance draw, meal and drink deal plus extra televisions in the Clubhouse.

March 25 - Singles Stableford & Winter League sponsored by Tiernan’s Centra, Blackrock – Overall: Austin Shaw (9) 43pts. Category 1 (0-11): Neal MacKell (3) 40pts, Connor MaCaughey (5) 36/20pts. Category 2 (12-17): Donal Curran (12) 38pts, Noel Reid (15) 37/19/12pts, Category 3 (18-28): Conor Byrne (23) 39pts, Sean Gallagher (20) 37/20pts. Best Gross: Neal MacKell (3) 37pts.