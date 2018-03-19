It has paid to follow local kennels at Dundalk Stadium recently

It would pay to be following local kennels in form at Dundalk right now. Colm Farrelly continues to churn out the winners, while Seamus Casey supplemented his double of the previous weekend by scoring with Groveshill View on Saturday night.

Drogheda's Michael Cunningham got in on the act on Friday night, winning with Valeries Express, and then twenty-four hours later made it two for the weekend, his Move Over Henry putting in a strong finish to take a sprint.

Farrelly's Climb The Walls is a smart breaker at the best of times, and in Friday night's opening 525 the home-bred once again showed them a clean pair of heels on the run to the bend.

But Mullaca Sport was in close contention, and going into the back the Navan-based runner went on. There was, however, another run in Climb The Walls, and approaching the line the Farrelly runner edged back in front.

Climb The Walls' kennelmate , Swallows Song, was engaged in Saturday night's opening contest, a 400, and he had it easy, going clear at the bend to score by five lengths in 22.11.

Groveshill View put in a strong finish to get up for a one length win from Sadies Angel, recording 29.38.

On the same Saturday night card, which was run off in a strong wind and snow, Kenneth Finnegan's Lordship runner, Across The Bay, got back on the Dowdallshill scoresheet, taking up the running at the opening corner and staying on well to relegate the Castlebleyney runner, Muckno Po, to second place.

Members of the Louth Lads syndicate were given reason to cheer on Friday night, their Deja Dynamo coming up trumps in a 525. This daughter of Laughill Blake and Deja Dancer belongs to the other Farrelly kennel, the one presided over by Colm's cousin, Denis, and she laid the foundations for her win with a smart break. She led Fridays Picture into the back straight, and from there went on to score by just over four lengths.

Dunleer handler, John Durrigan, got back among the winners, his Mojito Blue running a fine race to earn Ardee owner, Brian McCormack, the first prize.