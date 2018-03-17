A tribute to the late Annie Renaghan, Honorary President of Geraldines GFC

Annie Renaghan, who died last week, was a lifelong GAA supporter whose brother, Jimmy Tuft, won Louth senior championship medals with Young Irelands and was at wing-full on the Louth team beaten by Mayo in the 1950 All-Ireland final. Another brother, Willie, also played with Young Irelands.

When Jimmy was named at left-full-back on Louth's team of the millennium in 2000, his sister was proud to accept her late brother's award at the Co. Board dinner in honour of the team.

On taking up residence in Heynestown following her marriage to Dundalk man, Brian Renaghan, Annie linked with Geraldines , and in time her three sons, Paul, Tommy and Jim, wore the club's green jersey. Her daughter, Anne, was an athlete of note.

Paul and Jim were on the Geraldines team that won the Louth intermediate championship in 1979, and three years later achieved the highest accolade of all, playing on the team that brought a first senior title to Haggardstown in 62 years with the defeat of Kilkerley Emmets in the final played at St. Brigid's Park. Paul had a lengthy career with Louth, playing most of his football at midfield.

The next Renaghan generation was also sprinkled with footballers. Robbie Burlingham, Anne's Navan-based son, played in a Leinster minor championship with Meath, while Jim's son, Pauraic , was a Louth senior championship medal-winner with St. Patrick's. Barry Renaghan, Paul's son, emulated his father by winning a Louth intermediate championship medal in 2005.

Aside from being a regular at Geraldines games, Annie worked tirelessly for the club and in recognition for her contribution over a long number of years was made an honorary president. She was also a passionate follower of the Louth team, regularly taking her place on the supporters' bus for away games.

The Geraldines and Louth flags hung from her son Paul's house, from where Annie's remains were taken to St. Fursey's Church last Tuesday before burial in the adjoining cemetery. Gaels from throughout the county and further afield were in attendance.