McStravick stars off the bench as Irelanders book top spot with victory over Stabannon

Kevin Mullen Shield

Stabannon Parnells 0-6 Dundalk Young Irelands 1-7

Dundalk Young Irelands secured top spot in Group A of the Kevin Mullen Shield with victory over winless Stabannon Parnells in DkIT on Wednesday night.

Substitute Peter McStravick played a key role as the Hoey's Lane outfit launched an excellent second-half comeback to prevail.

A match which was played in terrible weather conditions, Parnells held the Irelanders scoreless in the opening half to lead by six points at the interval with midfielder Aonghus Giggins converting half of their tally.

The Irelanders wasted several first-half opportunities, however, with the elements in their favour, they staged a dramatic revival after the break. Shadam Azeez got them on the board on 37 minutes, while efforts from Ciarán Murray, Dermot Mone (2) and Cian O'Nairaigh whittled Parnells' lead down to the minimum.

Irelanders' substitute McStravick put the Dundalk side ahead for the first time just minutes after being introduced with the game's only goal, and the CBS student added to his tally with the final point of the night, following another Azeez minor, to secure the win.

Stabannon Parnells: Wayne Lynch; Alan Lynch, Seán Halpenny, Cathal Halpenny; Thomas Campbell, Niall Cluskey, Barry Lynch; Aonghus Giggins (0-3), Colm Giggins; Dean Lynch, Ken Lynch (0-1), Thomas McBride; David Cluskey (0-1), Liam Giggins , Fintan Martin (0-1)

Subs: Cormac Lynch, Gerry McBride

Dundalk Young Irelands: Fergal Sheekey; Óisín McCabe, Peter McCourt, Stephen Bellew; Luke Hazzard, Ciarán Murray (0-1), Alan Hanks; Derek Rogers, Aidan Sheekey; John Boland, Dermot Mone (0-2), Paddy McSorley; Dean Maguire, Mark Savage, Cian O’Nairaigh (0-1)

Subs: Cian O'Donoghue, Shadam Azeez (0-2), Alan Minto, Aaron Murray, Peter McStravick (1-1), Aaron Fee

Referee: Ultan McElroy (Kilkerley Emmets)