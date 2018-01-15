Louth GAA clubs vote overwhelmingly in favour of re-structuring adult leagues

Louth GAA clubs voted overwhelmingly in favour of Wolfe Tones' motion to overhaul the Louth senior leagues at tonight's County Board meeting in Darver.

Thirty-seven of the 54 delegates present voted for the reinstallment of the old system whereby only clubs' first teams can enter Divisions One, Two and Three. This proposal will automatically see the second teams of St. Bride's, Naomh Máirtín and Dundalk Gaels demoted to the reserve leagues with the Tones, Dowdallshill, St. Nicholas and Cuchulainn Gaels regaining their third-tier status.

And in another structural change, Lannléire's motion to split Division Three into two divisions - Division 3A & 3B - was also passed. This is set to be rolled out for the 2019 campaign and will see the relegated team(s) from Division Two and the remaining top six teams in this season's Division Three league placed in 3A with the bottom-half sides featuring in 3B. These divisions will feature a home/away format.

Central Council delegate Pat Toner proposed that this format be brought in ahead of the upcoming season, however, this was rejected.

The Dunleer club also saw their motion to allow this year's Division Four winners to enter next season's Kevin Mullen Shield passed.