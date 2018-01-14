Patrick McKeown shoots 34-points to win Sunday's Singles Stableford at Dundalk Golf Club

Patrick McKeown was the winner of Sunday’s Singles Stableford competition when he shot 34pts to win the 14 Hole Seven Club competition by one-point from Noel Reid (15).

The 17 handicapper had 13 strokes on the day over the reduced layout which saw the first 13 holes being played before finishing on the 18th.

The early starters had to contend with fog but McKeown, with a 10:30am tee time, was able to enjoy the best of the weather and took full advantage of the firm fairways and greens which were in superb condition for this time of year,.

After opening with a double-bogey six on the first for one-point, McKeown showed his ability to bounce back from setbacks and promptly parred the next three holes for a nine point haul that left him with a solid foundation after the opening four holes for a possible good round.

A bogey at the par three fifth and a par at the par five sixth, where he didn’t have a shot, yielded another four points but he then failed to score at the par five seventh.

That’s something which can often derail potentially good rounds but, just like he did earlier, McKeown responded positively to the set-back by parring the eighth and ninth, birdieing the par-five 10th and then parring the index two 11th for a 13pts haul.

That left him on 27pts with three holes to go and after successive two point bogeys he finished in style on the 18th with a three point par to sign for 34pts.

That left him one point ahead of Noel Reid who took second place while the category winners were Austin Shaw (9), Eamon McEneaney (15) and Mark Browne (22) who all returned scores of 32pts. The day’s best gross score came from Neil Mullooly (6) with a score of 25pts.

It was a second successive for McKeown in the winner’s circle as the previous Sunday he had joined forces with Ray Pepper, Colm Garvey and Joe Flanagan to win the 14 Hole Team Scramble.

A Mixed Foursomes was held the same day with Gerry and Anne Murray winning the Front Nine competition while Padraig and Sally McDonnell took honours in the Back Nine event.

Sunday, January 14 – 14 Hole Singles Stableford – Overall: Patrick McKeown (17) 34pts, Noel Reid (15) 33pts. Category 1 (0-12): Austin Shaw (9) 32pts. Category 2 (13-17): Eamon McEneaney (15) 32/21pts. Category 3 (18-28): Mark Browne (22) 32pts. Best Gross: Neil Mullooly (6) 25pts.

Sunday, January 7 – 14 Hole Team Scramble – 43.4: Ray Pepper, Colm Garvey, Joe Flanagan, Pat McKeown (7.6). 45: Eddie Rocks, John McCann, Benny O’Shaughnessy, Larry Witherow (7). 45.1:David Cairns, Peter O’Brien, Billy Cairns, Ken Cairns (4.9). Nine Hole Mixed Foursomes – Front Nine Winners: Gerry & Anne Murray, Runners-Up: Siobhan & Brendan Keane. Back Nine Winners: Padraig & Sally McDonnell. Runners-up: Clem Walshe & Siobhan Mulholland.