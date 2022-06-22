Search

23 Jun 2022

Bellewstown Races under starter's orders for three-day summer festival

22 Jun 2022

Racing returns to Bellewstown at the end of the month for the Summer Festival which begins on Thursday June 30 and promises three action-packed days both on and off the track.

Running alongside the best of competitive summer Flat and National Hunt racing, racegoers will be treated to a unique food and craft experience on each of the days, showcasing a host of food producers and artists from the Boyne Valley area.

Racing gets underway on the Hill of Crockafotha on Thursday evening with a competitive Flat card, featuring the Irish EBF Median Sires Series Filles Maiden of €25,000 and the €16,000 Indaver Ireland Handicap over five furlongs. Bellewstown is delighted to welcome Peadar Kearney’s Pub on Dame Street Dublin as a new sponsor to Thursday evening’s racecard along with Seamus Mulvaney who is Bellewstown’s longest race sponsor. 

Racing and fashion go hand in hand on Friday evening. While the jockeys take up their reins on the track for the second day, the Scotch Hall Shopping Centre most stylish competition takes centre stage in the enclosure. Style ambassadors Dawn Finnegan, CEO of Golden Angel Tan and personal stylist and fashion blogger Mike McCarthy have the unenviable task of picking the most stylish person on the night. The winner will receive a €1,000 Scotch Hall Shopping Centre spending spree.

The final day of the Summer Festival features an all-jumps card sponsored by Bar One Racing. The evening fixture features the €45,000 Bar One Racing ‘Bellewstown’ Handicap Hurdle. Bar One Racing will pay a €25,000 bonus if the winning horse goes on to win the Guinness Galway Hurdle at the Galway Festival on Thursday, July 28.

Jack Gogarty, incoming Bellewstown Chairperson, said: "We are delighted to be back racing without any restrictions. Our advance ticket sales have been very strong, and our festival hospitality marquee is nearly sold out. This year we are really excited to launch our food and craft village which will showcase up to twenty-five local food and craft producers and add a new feature for racegoers. We are really looking forward to welcoming back our many loyal supporters for what we hope to be three thrilling days racing on the Hill." 

Apprentice jockey Robbie Whearty, commented: "I’m looking forward to finishing my Leaving Cert exams and focusing on my riding career. Bellewstown Races is very close to my heart. I live across the road from the track and I rode my first winner at the Summer Festival last July on Pretty Little Liar. It’s always a great Festival with a special atmosphere and I’m looking forward to riding there again and hopefully riding a winner or two." 

