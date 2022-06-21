Latest movies at Dundalk Omniplex - news, reviews and trailers

Search

22 Jun 2022

Elvis (12a Cert)  - click link to see trailer
Trailer: Baz Luhrmann's ELVIS | Official Trailer 2  
Starring: Austin Butler, Tom Hanks & Olivia DeJonge 
Director: Baz Luhrmann 
Genre: Biography Drama 
Release Date: Fri 24 June 

The film explores the life and music of Elvis Presley (Austin Butler), seen through the prism of his complicated relationship with his enigmatic manager, Colonel Tom Parker (Tom Hanks). The story delves into the complex dynamic between Presley and Parker spanning over 20 years, from Presley's rise to fame to his unprecedented stardom, against the backdrop of the evolving cultural landscape and loss of innocence in America. Central to that journey is one of the most significant and influential people in Elvis's life, Priscilla Presley (Olivia DeJonge). 
 

Elvis (12a Cert)

The Black Phone (16 Cert) - click link to see trailer
Trailer: The Black Phone - Official Trailer 2  
Starring: Ethan Hawke, Jeremy Davies & Mason Thames 
Director: Scott Derrickson 
Genre: Horor 
Release Date: Fri 24 June 

Finney Shaw is a shy but clever 13-year-old boy who is abducted by a sadistic killer and trapped in a soundproof basement where screaming is of no use. When a disconnected phone on the wall begins to ring, Finney discovers that he can hear the voices of the killer's previous victims. And they are dead set on making sure that what happened to them doesn't happen to Finney. 

The Black Phone (16 Cert) 

Omniplex Cinema Dundalk
A modern, centrally located 9-screen cinema in Dundalk showing all the latest releases. Omniplex Dundalk features include two OmniplexMAXX screens, Candy King Pic'n'Mix, assigned seating, automated ticket purchase & collection points, 3D performances, and wheelchair accessible screens.

Address: Dundalk Retail Park, Inner Relief Rd, Marshes Upper, Dundalk, Co. Louth
Book Cinema Tickets Here https://www.omniplex.ie/cinema/dundalk
