04 Jan 2022

Develop your skills and support care career with Praxis Care

Develop your skills and support care career with Praxis Care

Develop your skills and support care career with Praxis Care

Praxis Care are searching for staff who wants to develop their careers and knowledge of positive behavioural support services.

They are inviting you to improve your skills while improving lives and make a difference daily as a positive behaviour support practitioner. 

For individuals with a background in health and social care and interest in supporting those with needs at the highest levels of complexity, accelerating a career in care has never been easier. Praxis Care’s positive behaviour support (PBS) services continue to develop in sophistication and scope, supporting individuals who need specialised care from people who know how to do it best.

Praxis Care’s PBS services provide a training ground for individuals who already know their way around a complex care service with practical, skilled guidance from colleagues and trainers. New recruits can be confident they will get comprehensive support while having fun with the team around them.

Services in Portadown and Lisburn are searching for staff who want to develop their careers and knowledge while keeping the needs, wishes and goals of the individuals they support at the forefront of everything they do. Like “Stormin’ Gorman” who has taught several staff how to play rummy. “When the staff lose to me,” he says, “I like to tell them, ‘If you’d brains you would be dangerous’”.

Praxis Care’s strapline, “Shaped Around The Individual”, applies to both staff and the people they support. No matter the age or life stage of job applicants, there are contract options available to suit every lifestyle. Whether it’s full-time hours, a part-time or night contract or even relief work, they are willing to work with the right candidates to ensure the most passionate professionals are not restricted by rigid scheduling.

As Gorman says, “I’ve been able to be myself, enjoy my life and get the support I need since I joined Praxis Care. I’m happy to be here.” Praxis Care is on the lookout for staff who can help Gorman and others like him to live their lives to the fullest.

To learn more about roles in Praxis Care’s PBS services and get interviewed on the spot, join their recruitment assessment day on 11 January at Craigavon Civic Centre. Email recruit@praxiscare.org.uk to RSVP or visit praxiscare.org for more information.

You can also find Praxis Care on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram @PraxisCare.

