MDS International to host recruitment evening

MDS International (MDS), manufacturer of heavym duty and recycling trommels, apron feeders and conveyor systems, is offering job seekers the chance to visit their facility and learn about jobs available at their Recruitment Evening, which will take place at their site in Magheracloone, Carrickmacross on Wednesday, 13th October from 6-9pm. All COVID-19 protocols will be strictly adhered to.

MDS, which was recently acquired by Terex Materials Processing (MP), a global leader in materials processing equipment, is recruiting for Hydraulic Fitters, Welders, Mechanical Engineers, and Press Brake Operators. There are also production roles that include training schemes linked to local colleges that require no previous experience or qualifications.

Conor Hegarty, General Manager at MDS International explains, “Our Recruitment Evening is to give job seekers an opportunity to see what our talented team does at our facility in Carrickmacross. They will also get to meet our team, learn about the jobs available (with suitable candidates being interviewed during the evening), as well as benefits and opportunities for career progression at our global manufacturing company.

“Terex has the most globally recognised brands within the industries we operate and our facilities in Ireland are centres of excellence, well known across the world for being leaders in technology, design and innovation. Our global markets are recovering very strongly, and we’ve seen this across our order books, with the pace and level of customer demand increasing significantly. It is an exciting time to be part of the manufacturing industry—understanding the viable job roles and learning about companies that are willing to invest in their teams can help workers future proof their careers.

“Whatever your vocational area, if you have drive and determination to succeed and a positive attitude to take on new challenges, you can have a successful career at MDS.”

Interviews will be conducted on the evening with suitable candidates, so attendees are encouraged to bring an up-to-date CV with them. To learn more about the event, visit www.mds-int.net