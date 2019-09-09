Who remembers 1989, when Dundalk FC defeated Derry City on penalties in the League Cup final?

The form book was turned on its head at Oriel Park on Thursday night when Dundalk regained the Opel League Cup in thrilling circumstances. After two hours play Dundalk and their great rivals Derry City were level at a goal each and the destination of the cup was decided by a penalty shootout, with the home side eventually winning it by 4-1.

This was a game which had everything, typical cup-tie football, penalty incidents, a controversial sending off, and much more. Indeed the large attendance, mostly from Derry of course, who paid ‘gate’ receipts of £11,500, certainly got value for money!

It was in the opening fifteen minutes that the game really came to life. The pace was frantic, with Dundalk, belying their recent form, troubling the visiting defence from the off.

UNDER PRESSURE

After only nine minutes the flying Paul Newe had his opponents under pressure. Using his tremendous pace he prized open the Derry back four and a goal looked on the cards. As he made his way inside the area Kevin Brady brought him down from behind and referee John Spillane had little hesitation in pointing to the spot.

With regular penalty-taker John Cleary on the subs bench, it was up to captain Joey Malone to do the needful. However to the horror of the local supporters, Joey’s effort was easily read by Tim Dalton, diving to his right to make the save.

Derry’s joy was short-lived as only seven minutes later, Paul Doolin was rather harshly sent to the line following a foul on James Coll.

BATTLED BACK

Eight minutes from half-time the Candysstripes hit the front. A John Coady corner on the right resulted in a goalmouth scramble and Felix Healy, later voted man of the match, was on hand to tap in from close range.

Derry looked set to take this lead into the interval but right on the half-time whistle Dundalk got back on terms in similar circumstances.

Mick Shelly floated his corner kick in and after James Coll had a go the ball fell nicely to Newe, who blasted it to the roof of the net taking a deflection on the way.

LOOKED DANGEROUS

As the second half wore on, Derry began to feel the effects of being without Doolin, and Dundalk looked dangerous as they took over. However, some excellent goalkeeping by Dalton kept the visitors in the game. He twice denied Cousins in spectacular fashion.

Alan O’Neill all the same wasn’t totally idle at the other end. He had to be on his toes to gather an overhead kick from Alex Krstic and block a Healy header from close range.

Dundalk’s best chance came in the 78th minute. A shot from Shelly was blocked only to go as far as Tom McNulty, he rifled in a low drive which beat Dalton, but unfortunately came off the foot of the post.

Few chances were created in the 30 minutes extra-time as the early fast pace began to tell against the players. Surprisingly, except for Cleary who replaced the injured Malone, neither manager opted for a fresh pair of legs.

Derry had genuine penalty claims turned down by the referee, after Coll seemed to climb on the back of John Speak when making a headed clearance and Alan O’Neill was called upon to make a save.

A penalty shootout is a most unfair way to decide an important match, but happily this time is worked in Dundalk’s favour.

Martin Murray, Tony Cousins, Mick Shelly (who scored the best spot-kick of all) and Tom McNulty converted their penalties with ease, while Derry missed two of their first three. Yesterday (Friday) morning Alex Krstic’s ball still hadn’t been found.

UNABLE TO WATCH

One player who should be well used to pressure situations, Martin Lawlor, couldn’t bear to watch the kicks being taken. However, there was no hiding his delight once the outcome was known.

This was a game win by Dundalk and if they could turn in similar performances every Sunday it would take a good team to beat them

TEAMS

Dundalk: Alan O’Neill, Gino Lawless, Martin Lawlor, Tom McNulty, James Coll, Joey Malone, Larry Wyse, Mick Shelly, Martin Murray, Tony Cousins, Paul Newe

Subs: John Cleary for Malone (68) and Fran Hitchcock (not used)

Derry City: Tim Dalton, Pascal Vaudequin, Kevin Brady, Paul Curran, Mick Neville, Paul Doolin, Paul Carlyle, John Speak, Alex Krstic, John Coady, Felix Healy

Subs: Jack Keay and Paul Hegarty (both not used)