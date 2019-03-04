Deaths in Dundalk - March 2 to March 4 2019

Saturday 2nd March 2019

The death has occurred of Margaret Rust (née Martin) of Kilkerley, Dundalk, Louth



Margaret Rust (née Martin), Kilkerley, Dundalk. Peacefully, in St Oliver Plunkett Hospital, surrounded by her loving family, 2nd March 2019. Margaret, beloved wife of the late Christopher and dear mother of John, Christopher, Bernadette, Fiona and Evelyn, loving nana of Alan, Fiona, Kevin, Ruth, Alison, Brian, Mary and Anna, great-nana of Liam, Sarah, Béibhinn, Éanna, Martha, and Reuben and sister of Briege Goodman and Evelyn Mc Parland. Deeply regretted by her sons, daughters, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sisters, sons-in-law Pat Mullen, Philip Jacob and Tom Sloane, daughters-in-law Jennifer and Holly, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposed at Mc Geough's Funeral Home, Jocelyn Street, from 3pm until 7pm on Sunday. Removal on Monday afternoon at 2.30pm to The Church of the Immaculate Conception, Kilkerley, arriving for Mass at 3pm. Burial afterward in adjoining cemetery.

May She Rest In Peace.

The death has occurred of Tom (Thomas) Moore Drogheda, Louth / Dundalk, Louth



Moore, Drogheda, Co. Louth and formerly of Point Road, Dundalk. 2nd March 2019. Peacefully in his 92nd year at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital. Tom (Thomas), beloved husband of Marie Anne and loving dad of the late Carol. Sadly missed by his wife, sons, brother, sisters and his wider extended family.

Reposing at Townley’s Funeral Home, Crosslanes from 5 o’clock until 7 o’clock on Monday and Tuesday evening. Removal on Wednesday morning at 10.15am, arriving to the Redemptorist Church, Dundalk for Funeral Mass at 11 o’clock. Burial afterwards in St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Dowdallshill, Dundalk.

Rest In Peace.

The death has occurred of Patricia McDonald (née McGahon) Rathcor, Riverstown, Dundalk, Louth



The death has occurred of Patricia McDonald, Rathcor peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family. Predeceassed by her beloved husband Dan and granddaughter Niamh. Very deeply regretted by her daughter Mary, sons Michael, Pat, John, Jim, Donal, Christopher and Martin. Also by her son-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nephews, niece, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her daughter Mary's residence at Rathcor (Eircode A91 PD68) from 6.00pm this Saturday evening. Removal on Monday morning at 10.00 am to St. James Church, Grange arriving for Funeral Mass at 11.00am. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

May She Rest In Peace.

The death has occurred of Maureen MACKIN (née Cassidy) Castle Road, Dundalk, Louth



Maureen Mackin (née Cassidy) Friday 1st March 2019, Peacefully surrounded by her family in the loving care of The Louth Co. Hospital. Beloved wife of Noel and dear mum of Peadar, Verona, Jimmy, Anthony and Gearóid. Predeceased by her parents Peter and Nellie and brother Paul. Maureen will be sadly missed with love by her husband, daughter and sons, sister Carmel, brother Jimmy, daughters in-law Breda, Mary, Michelle and Helen, son in-law Michéal, grandchildren, brothers and sisters in-law, aunts Brigid and Josie, nephews, nieces, extended family relatives, wonderful friends and neighbours.

Reposing at her residence Castle Road from Saturday evening 5pm to 9pm and Sunday 12 noon to 8pm. Removal on Monday morning at 10.40am proceeding on foot to Saint Patrick's Cathedral, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am, followed by burial in Saint Patrick's Cemetery, Dundalk.

"House private for family on Monday by request"

Family Flowers Only Donations if desired to Palliative Care

May Her Gentle Soul Rest In Peace.

March 3, 2019

The death has occurred of Tom (Tommy) O'Donnell Roncalli, Old Golf Links Road, Blackrock, Louth / Athenry, Galway



Late of Tourkeel, Athenry, Co. Galway, former inspector with The Great Northern Railway and stalwart supporter of Geraldines GFC. Peacefully, in his 92nd year, in the kind and gentle care of the staff at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital. Beloved husband of Margaret (Maxie) (née Cully) and cherished father of Annemarie. Tommy will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his wife, daughter, son-in-law Terry Kenna, granddaughter Aoibhinn, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his home (Eircode A91C2N4) on Tuesday (March 5th) between 3 o’clock and 8 o’clock. Removal on Wednesday morning at 11.45 (driving) to St. Fursey’s Church, Haggardstown arriving for Funeral Mass at 12 o’clock, followed by burial adjoining cemetery. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Niall E Kehoe Dixons Funeral Home Tel: 0429334240.

Annemarie and family would like to express their sincere gratitude for the dedicated and exceptional care they received and continue to receive from the Dr. Michael Kiernan, Short Stay, Newgrange Ward and East Wing at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital Drogheda.

May He Rest In Peace.

March 4, 2019

The death has occurred of Gráinne WHITE (née McMahon) Whitestown, Greenore, Louth



Peacefully, in the tender and dedicated care of the staff of Our Lady's Hospital, Navan, surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of Oisín, adored mum of Gerard and Tara and dear sister of Paul, Kevin, Niall and Liam. Predeceased by her parents Gerard and Margaret and parents-in-law Pete and Teasie. She will be sadly missed by her sorrowing husband, son, daughter, Oisín's family Mary, Betty, Bernie, Geraldine, Doreen, Pat and Peter, Gráinne's brothers wives Helen, Deborah and Michelle, her sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to the Beaumont Foundation to benefit St. Luke's Oncology Centre c/o Quinn's Funeral Homes. Funeral Arrangements Later

May She Rest in Peace.







