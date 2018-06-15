Deaths in Dundalk - Friday June 15th, 2018

The death has occurred of David (Davy) McKenna of Lower Point Road, Dundalk

Peacefully in the love and tender care of Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital. Predeceased by his brother Stephen on 25th May 2018, David beloved son of Eugene and Pauline and dear dad of Aine, Darren, Kaan and Feyzan, He will be very sadly missed by his loving parents, sons, daughter, sisters Charotte and Yvonne, his best friends Fergal and Sibile, uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces, cousins extended family relatives, neighbours and friends.

May He Rest In Peace

Reposing at the family residence Lower Point Road, from Friday 12 noon to 8pm. Removal on Saturday morning at 9am driving to Saint Joseph's Redepmtorist Church arriving for Funeral Mass at 9.30am, followed by burial in Saint Patrick's Cemetery, Dundalk.

House Private on Saturday Morning by Request

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Palliative Care.

The death has occurred of Conor Morgan Seaview, Cnoc Na Mara, Golf Links Rd., Blackrock and formerly of Manydown Close, Dundalk

Suddenly, following a tragic accident in Cyprus. Conor (aged 20) much loved son of Paul and Blathnad and dear brother of Sarah, adored grandson of Gerry and Anne Morgan and PJ and Eilish Whelan. Very deeply regretted by his heartbroken parents, sister, girlfriend Aímee, grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family, relatives, wonderful friends and neighbours.

May His Soul Rest In Peace

House Private on Thursday Please, Reposing at the family residence Cnoc Na Mara, Blackrock, from Friday morning 11am to 8pm, Removal on Saturday morning to Saint Joseph's Redemptorist Church arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am, followed by burial in Saint Patrick's Cemetery Dundalk

House Private for Family Members Only on Saturday Morning by Request

