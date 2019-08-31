Alison Skehan’s passing caused widespread sadness

The sudden and unexpected death of Alison Skehan at the age of only 40 evoked widespread shock and great sadness among her family and all who knew her.

Alison was a bright, outgoing, kind and intelligent woman who adored her family, especially her nieces and nephews, and was employed by AIB in Dublin.

From the town’s Greenacres estate, she attended the local Colaiste Ris secondary school. She then went onto DKIT to study computer programming which led her to gaining employment in Ulster bank and ultimately as a professional banker with AIB.

She commuted to work daily and loved the friendships she made with her "train buddies" who made the daily routine more enjoyable.

She loved socialising at weekends and relaxing watching documentaries and the series “Game of Thrones” as well as spending as much time as she could with her family.

In her short life she experienced quite a share of tragedy with the passing of her young son, Cillian and brother, Adrian in recent times. Her death on July 21 last leaves an irreplaceable void in the life of her heartbroken parents, Ann and Pat. She is also very sadly missed by her brothers Darren and Chris, sisters, Karyn, Emma and Amanda, brother-in-law, John, sister in-law, Katie, uncles, aunts, nephews and nieces, Clara, Malachy and Betsy, Eoghan and Aine (both Boston), Niall, Keeley and Dylan and Darragh and Allanah, cousins, extended family, relatives, wonderful neighbours and friends.

After reposing at her family’s residence on the Tuesday, Alison was taken the next morning to Saint Joseph’s Redemptorist Church for Requiem Mass which was celebrated by Father Derek Ryan CSsR.

Gifts symbolizing Alison’s life presented at the altar were a painting by her niece Clara that she made especially for Alison's house and included her favourite colour teal and a key of love; a locket with a photograph of her son Cillian with a lock of his hair; a GAA bracelet that was given to her by her nephew from Kerry that she wore every day, a family picture and a picture of Alison and her son before his death and a candle with her brother Adrian's picture.

Burial took place in Saint Patrick’s cemetery Dowdallshill

Alison’s Month’s Mind Mass was on Sunday August 18 in the Redemptorist church.