Bertie Maguire was well-known on the Point Road

Bertie Maguire, who has died, was one of the most popular residents at The Coastguards, Point Road, Dundalk. He passed away peacefully on March 17, 2019, in the tender and dedicated care of his Coastguards family. Aged 88, he was born in Glack, Knockabbey, Tallanstown, the only child of Elizabeth and Peter Maguire. Following the death of his mother, his father remarried and Bertie spent most of his life in care. He went into Saint Brigid’s, Ardee, in 1949, and for the last 18 years resided at The Coastguards. Over that time, all the staff grew very fond of Bertie and were close to him. He was a great character with a personality to match who enjoyed all the craic and banter, and being around people. A gentle man, he relished all the simple things in life, such as good company, a cup of tea and spins on the bus when his health allowed.

He loved cats, listening to music, taking photographs with his iPad and keeping up to date with the latest news.

Bertie will be sadly missed by his Coastguards family and wider circle of friends.

After reposing at The Coastguards, his remains were removed to Saint Joseph’s Redemptorist Church where Father Brendan Callanan officiated at the funeral Mass. All the staff at The Coastguards participated in the ceremony with the readings, prayers of the faithful, offertory procession and presentation of symbols of Bertie’s life. These symbols included a collage of pictures, a toy cat, his iPad, a Daniel O’Donnell DVD and a newspaper.

Bertie’s favourite song ‘Danny Boy’ was played during Holy Communion.

Burial took place afterwards in Reaghstown cemetery.