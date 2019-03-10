James Durnin loved to take care of his beloved pets

James Durnin of Woodview Park, Castletown, who died on January 12, last lived all his life in his native town, bar a short few years in England.

He was a man with a great love of animals who would go without to take care of his beloved dogs and cats, and his way of life and pleasures were simple.

His main pleasure outside his pets was derived from watching television and old films.

He possessed a sizable collection of CDSs with his favourite movies, mainly of the cowboy variety featuring John Wayne who was his favourite actor and repeatedly viewed them.

Ironically it was from the movie world that he was given at a young age the nickname “Gumbo “by which he was fondly known.

It was the name of a character in the fictional Tarzan story, and James displayed similar agility to swing from trees and jump from heights during his school days.

He hailed from O’Hanlon Park where he was reared.

He was one of six children of the late Denis and Catherine Durnin.

He went to school nearby in the De La Salle.

He worked on a fruit and vegetable stall outside the main post office and then spent a while in the former Macardle Moore brewery on the Ardee Road before going off in search of work in England.

He worked in the steel industry while in Manchester before returning home.

He lived in the family home and then Ladywell Square for some time before spending his final years in Woodland Park.

He loved walking and going for walks with his pet dogs. Sadly illness intervened and he wasn’t able to walk with his dogs, and bestowed his affection then on cats.

He endured much suffering at the end but passed away peacefully in the dedicated care of the staff of Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda.

He was predeceased by his parents, along with sisters, Dora and Biddy, Brother Denis and brother-in-law Martin Trodden.

He is sadly missed by his sorrowing sister Mary Donohoe, brother, Larry, brothers-in-law, nephews and nieces, cousins, relatives and friends.