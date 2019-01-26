Eamon McConville regarded Dundalk as his home town

Eamon McConville of Market Street who died on December 16 last was a native of Drogheda, but always regarded Dundalk as his home, describing it as “God’s own country.”

He moved to Dundalk to live with his aunt and uncle at an early age, and made his life there. He attended the Friary school.

He married Gertrude (Gerry) Smyth who hailed from the Carrick Road and initially they set up home in Faughart, but moved into town then to live in Market Street and settled there. They had three children, John, Dominica and Pauline, and Eamon was a brilliant father to them. Eamon started his working life in the town’s GNR and ended it with the Accord counselling service. He worked in several other companies, including the former Tommy McAdle coachbuilders on Coe’s Road.

He was a quiet, reserved and knowledgeable man who saw only the good in everybody and lived for his family and friends. He had a keen interest in the outdoors which was evident in his daily walks around town. His love of music was seen in his vast collection of CDs and vinyl records, ranging from the great tenors to Irish ballads. He also was an avid reader.

His love of sport brought him to Croke Park to cheer on Louth to their last senior All-Ireland title in 1957. He also supported Dundalk and was a regular at Oriel Park in his young days.

In his latter years he settled for watching both sports on television, enjoying the “Sunday Game” and “Match of the Day.”

Eamon was predeceased by wife, Gerry. He is survived by his son, John and daughters, Dominica and Pauline, grandchildren, Philomena, Noel, Hannah and Niamh, great-grandchildren, Éilis, Róise, Eoin and Phoebe, daughter in law, Máire, Pauline’s partner Thomas, brother Paddy (Drogheda) and sister, Ursula Morris (Swords), nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

After reposing on the Tuesday in Mc Geoughs Funeral Home, Eamon’s remains were taken the next day to Saint Patrick’s Cathedral. Father Magnus Ogbonna CC celebrated Requiem Mass, following which Eamon was interred in Saint Patrick’s cemetery, Dowdallshill.