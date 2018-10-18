Caroline Gray packed so much into such a short life

It is with great sadness that the death has occurred of Caroline Gray, (nee McCusker) age 33, of 23 Marlmount Green, Haggardstown.

She passed away surrounded by her loved ones at the Louth county hospital on September 16 2018 after a courageous battle with cancer.

Caroline grew up in Bay Estate, and in 2006 moved to College Manor.

She attended Bay Estate primary school and O Fiaich College before undertaking training as a hair stylist in The Hair Shop, Dundalk.

She worked in various salons including Peter Marks, Drogheda, Monet Hair Design, Dundalk and most recently with her friend Linda Callan in Creative Hair, Dundalk, where she worked until the onset of her illness three years ago.

She had a flair for style and design and took great pride in her work, proving her talents as an excellent hair stylist.

Caroline was a young, beautiful, woman, full of life and fun, taken in her prime, but she packed so much into her short life.

She married Johnny in 2013 and they had two beautiful children, Alex and Georgia. She created a home filled with love and happiness.

This loving family unit and home were the most important things in Caroline’s life.

She was house proud and extremely artistic, and enjoyed merging these qualities with her sense of style and flair for design into the interior décor of their home.

Caroline was a gentle, caring and fun loving person. She was exceptionally witty, sometimes intentional, and sometimes not, with her characteristic dry, quick wit that would have those in her company ‘cracking up’ with laughter.

Caroline was a gift to everybody that knew her. She gave the gift of love, laughter, understanding, and in her final days, the gift of bringing people together.

She was a gentle soul and a loving wife and mother to the most precious things in her life, Johnny, Alex, and Georgia.

She cherished her friends who provided her with great joy, compassion, and communication.

Caroline showed great thoughtfulness and care in maintaining and growing these relationships.

All of these characteristics of Caroline’s personality made it very easy to be in her company.

Spending time with her would always guarantee that you were in for a good laugh, and were going to feel relaxed and happy.

Caroline will be deeply missed by her husband Johnny, her beloved children, Alex and Georgia, parents Helen and Gerard, brothers, Brian and Barry, parents in-law, Thomas and Margaret Gray, sisters and brothers-in-law, nephews and nieces, along with aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Caroline was predeceased by her grandparents, Frank and Molly McCusker and Ben and Bridget (Sissy) Flynn.

The family are extremely thankful for the exceptional care that Caroline received throughout different stages of her illness.

From her GP Dr. Sarah O’Brien to the staff of the Mater hospital, Beaumont hospital and Our Lady of Lourdes hospital.

A special appreciation is extended to all members of the palliative care team of the Lourdes and Louth Hospitals who gave empathetic care and support during the most recent immensely difficult times.

The family are so grateful for the love and help that the entire community have shown.

They would also like to thank the 27th Battalion for the support they gave Johnny and Caroline, and also the Dundalk Rugby Club for the guard of honour at the funeral ceremony.

Caroline’s Months Mind Mass will be celebrated in Saint Fursey’s Church, Haggardstown on Sunday October 21 2018 at 11:00am.