Margie Roddy enriched the lives of all she met

Margie Roddy (nee Lynch), late of Glasnevin and Lurgangreen, Dundalk, died on August 30 2018, in the loving company of her family at Beaumont Hospital, Dublin.

Born in October, 1924 at Lurgangreen, Margie was the second eldest of ten surviving children of the late Tom and Mary Lynch. Margie was educated at Haggardstown National School and won many awards in arithmetic and English compositions.

She grew up in a time when formal education was for the privileged few. However, Margie never lost her conviction for the empowerment of education and imbued her children and grandchildren with the same vigour for learning. Margie did get an opportunity to put her sharp intellect to good use. She cycled the daily ten mile round trip to work in all weathers, to manage what was Ward’s Shop at 59 Park Street, Dundalk.

All through the War Years – without a calculator in sight, and when the acumen for mental arithmetic was a valued tool – she measured and dispensed the rations with such grace and consideration that nobody ever left Ward’s Shop in need or disgruntled. Margie loved to socialise; whether at carnivals, dances, GAA matches (an avid Louth supporter), or simply going to the pictures. Her life would begin a new chapter when she met her husband, Michael Roddy. She left her beloved job and loyal customers behind to start a new and long life as a wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

Of a generation that retained deep religious and neighbourly values of kindness and sharing, Margie endeared herself to new friends in Glasnevin – her home for nearly sixty years – yet all the while, she never lost sight of her roots and formative years in Lurgangreen.

The essence of her legacy is her wisdom and experience that has enriched the lives of her family and friends as she was always both tutor and student in the classroom of life.

Predeceased by her husband, Michael, and loving mother of the late Bernadette, and by her brothers, Dessie and Brendan and also sisters, Agnes and Jane, Margie will be sadly missed by her loving daughters, Alice and Anne, sons Thomas, Aidan, Brian, Pat, Paul, John and Brendan, along with brothers, Donnie, Joe, Phil, Frank and Kevin, her grandchildren (especially Ciara and David), great-grandchildren, in-laws, nieces, nephews, her dear friend Breda Cashin, and all her other relatives and friends.

Margie reposed in her home on Friday August 31, and the next day was brought to our Lady of Victories Church, Glasnevin, for the con-celebration of funeral mass by Father John McDonagh (Sandymount P.P), Father Eamon Kavanagh (Redemptorist, Dundalk) and Father Eoin Murphy (Glasnevin P.P.). Eulogies were read by her brother Frank and her daughter Alice.

Margie was laid to rest on August 31 in Dardistown cemetery, Santry and her Month’s Mind Mass took place in Saint Fursey’s Church, Haggardstown, on Sunday September 30.