John Conachy fought with ‘Pride, Integrity and Dignity’

John (Jack) Martin Conachy passed away on Friday the 4th of May 2018 at his residence in Rosamond, California with his family by his side.

John, originally from Green Acres, Avenue Road, Dundalk, beloved son of John and Geraldine Conachy and cherished husband of Jacquelyn.

John was well known in his teenage years working as a barman in the Avenue Inn, Dundalk. After emigrating to the USA he continued to work as a barman in Boston and California before opening his own company.

He loved life and his family and all through his illness, John, in true fashion reached out to others in the same situation with the same illness to help and support them.

He fought in his own words with “Pride, Integrity and Dignity” and did this always with a smile on his face.

He will be very sadly missed by his heartbroken parents John and Geraldine, sister Louise, brothers David and Gareth, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, cousins, aunties, uncles and extended family.

The Conachy family would like to thank all the family, neighbours and friends for their kind words and prayers.

“This day will be remembered and quietly kept, no words are needed we will never forget.”