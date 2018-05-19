Ardee emerges into Light at first event

The culmination of months of work from a dedicated committee finally came to fruition as the first ever Darkness Into Light event to be held in Ardee took place on Saturday morning.

Well over 1,500 people came out to take part in the inaugural DiL event in Mid-Louth, to coincide with events all around the world including in neighbouring Dundalk and Drogheda.

The walk began at 4.15am at Ardee Parish Centre with participants making their way around the 5k route which took in Hale Street, Castleguard, the Link Road and Ardee’s main streets.

Speaking to the Dundalk Democrat, Ardee Municipal District councillor Dolores Minogue paid tribute to all those who worked hard to bring the event to the town.

“I want to congratulate all the volunteers who came out and to all who turned out for such a worthy cause.

“Hopefully, this is the beginning of many events. I look forward to it again next year. Everybody enjoyed it and I'm delighted it was here and that Ardee supported it.

“It brought the town together. We were all there for the one purpose.”

After the event, committee member Michael McCoy praised the local community for making the event the success it was.

“What an amazing event at 4.15 am when such a large number of people gathered in Ardee to remember and support Pieta House and all those affected by suicide,” he wrote on social media.”

Mr McCoy added: “People of Ardee and surrounding areas should be very proud .”